Prince William-Kate Middleton have learnt this from Prince Harry's memoir

Prince William and Kate Middleton appear to have "taken lessons" from Prince Harry's memoir, a royal commentator claimed. The Duke of Sussex's memoir Spare released in January 2023 and included his experiences in the royal family before he stepped down from his role along with his wife Meghan Markle. Prince Harry talked about having a smaller bedroom than his older brother when staying at Balmoral Castle as children and also mentioned how his late great-aunt Princess Margaret, gifted the prince a pen one year for Christmas. Prince William-Kate Middleton: Britain's William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales arrive for the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall, London, Britain.(Reuters)

Royal commentator Gareth Russell said that Prince Harry's emotions came across strongly in the book.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“It's very clear from his memoir, whether rightly or wrongly, that he felt shunted to one side and that even was with a mother as loving as Diana,” he said. Speaking about the younger children in the royal family, he said that the monarchy can sometimes overlook them.

This could be a lesson for Prince William and Kate Middleton with respect to their own three children.

“There can be a risk with younger children feeling overlooked. So yes, there are probably lessons taken from how Prince Harry felt, even though many of the royals do not agree with the way he expressed those feelings in the end,” Gareth Russell said.

In his Netflix series with Meghan Markle, the couple opened up about their 18-month stint as working royals after their marriage. Prince Harry said at one point the palace "were happy to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle now live in the United States with their two children, Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two.