Prince William plans to pocket these Royals when he ascends the throne

Prince William reportedly plans his monarchy following the king’s reign. Royal insiders have reported that William is as ready as ever to inherit the throne; however, his progressive ideas have apparently not been taken well by his father, King Charles III. Prince William is reportedly organizing his future monarchy, identifying family members such as Zara Tindall and Duchess Sophie for support. Aaron Chown/Pool via REUTERS(via REUTERS)

The Prince of Wales has identified certain family members who may play pivotal roles during his reign. Reports suggest that Zara and Mike Tindall, along with royal favourites Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward, could take on responsibilities under William's leadership.

Royal commentator Jennie Bond told the Mirror that while the Tindalls “don't have titles,” they are undeniably integral to the extended Royal Family. Bond added, “Not having titles isn’t necessarily a bad thing, as the royal couple have managed to use that commercially without getting into too much bother.”

“They are both very close to William, and if he calls on them again (as he did at a garden party last year), they will definitely agree.” However, Bond clarified, “Not to an official working role, nor do I think the public would want to fund any more working royals.”

William is ready to use monarchy's ‘secret weapon’

Notably, Duchess Sophie is always the monarchy’s “secret weapon” and a supportive “royal sister” to Kate. Bond told the Mirror, “Sophie and Edward were overshadowed because bigger stars in the family came along, and I think at times she did mind that. But she was always pragmatic about their place in the hierarchy.”

The Times also reported that William will seek to involve his aunt and uncle, Sophie and Prince Edward. “Sophie and Edward reportedly 'get on very well' with William and Kate,” a palace source revealed.

“She’s tough, she knows her own mind and will argue her corner. There was always a danger people underestimated her, but she stood up for herself, for Edward, for them as a couple,” another source echoed the same sentiment with Times.