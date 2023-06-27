Home / World News / All about Princess Diana's famous 'black sheep' sweater which is set to be auctioned

All about Princess Diana's famous 'black sheep' sweater which is set to be auctioned

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Jun 27, 2023 03:05 PM IST

Some experts relate the symbolic meaning of the single black sheep in the sweater to Diana's feeling of an outsider in the royal family.

Princess Diana's famous 'black sheep' sweater will be auctioned in August-September, as per the latest announcement by Sotheby’s. The late princess had first worn the iconic sweater at a polo match in 1981 when she was engaged to the now King Charles III.

Princess Diana wearing the iconic "black sheep" sweater.(Sotheby's)
Princess Diana wearing the iconic "black sheep" sweater.(Sotheby's)

As per a report by CNN, the famous sweater will be bidded during Sotheby’s Fashion Icons auction in New York and online between August 31 and September 14. Sotheby’s estimate it to fetch as much as $80,000.

“This past March, as we were rummaging through the attic searching for an old pattern, we spotted a small box. Inside, tucked away beside a cotton bedspread was Diana’s original red sheep sweater from 1981,” Warm & Wonderful designers Sally Muir and Joanna Osborne told Sotheby’s in a press release.

ALSO READ| Donald Trump gets 29-point lead over Ron DeSantis among Republican primary voters in latest NBC poll

Interestingly, Muir and Osborne and their knitwear label Warm & Wonderful designers had created the sweater in 1979, which has rows of white sheep and one black sheep in the front.

Some experts relate the symbolic meaning of the single black sheep in the sweater to Diana's feeling of an outsider in the royal family. Diana had raised eyebrows with her unconventional fashion and revolutionary actions, including openly shaking hands with AIDS patients in the '80s.

“This exceptional garment, meticulously preserved, carries the whispers of Princess Diana’s grace, charm, and her keen eye for fashion,” said Cynthia Houlton, Sotheby’s global head of fashion and accessories, in a press release on Monday.

“It’s an honor to offer this historic sweater in our inaugural Fashion Icons auction, placing it in dialogue with other memorable and culturally important items of clothing,” she added.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
princess diana
princess diana
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out