‘Angel-talking’ Norway princess to marry self-professed shaman from US

Norwegian king's eldest child Princess Märtha Louise is set to marry her partner, a self-professed shaman Durek Verrett, next summer, the couple announced. King Harald V said in a statement that his family was “delighted to welcome” Durek Verret. The couple, who toured the country in 2019 as “The Princess and The Shaman” have created waves in Norway with their beliefs. Norway's Princess Martha Louise and her fiance Durek Verrett.(AP)

Durek Verret is from California and claims to be a sixth-generation shaman. For the past several years, Princess Märtha Louise has said that she can talk to angels while Durek Verret has claimed that he communicates with spirits, uses ancient medicine and has a medallion which helps to ward off spells.

The wedding will take place on August 24 in Geiranger- 265 kilometres north of Bergen, Norway's second-largest city. The wedding would be privately paid for.

“We are incredibly happy to be able to celebrate our love in Geiranger's beautiful surroundings. It means a lot to us to gather our loved ones in a place that is so rich in history and spectacular nature. Geiranger is the perfect place to embrace our love,” the couple said in a statement.

Following the wedding, Durek Verret will move to Norway, joining the royal family without any title. Although Princess Märtha Louise is the first child of King Harald V, her brother, Crown Prince Haakon will succeed his father as king.

The Norwegian constitution was altered in 1990 to allow the first born, regardless of gender, to take precedence in the line of succession. However, it wasn't done retroactively.

