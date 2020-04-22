e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Prisoners could add 100,000 deaths to US Covid-19 toll, ACLU says

Prisoners could add 100,000 deaths to US Covid-19 toll, ACLU says

Models that properly account for the roughly 740,000 people in jail in the U.S. on any given day suggest the country will experience “much higher death rates” than currently projected if inmate populations aren’t reduced rapidly, the organization said in a statement about its findings on Wednesday.

world Updated: Apr 22, 2020 21:58 IST
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Family and people concerned about the health of prison inmates during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) disease (COVID-19) outbreak protest outside the Washington state capitol.
Family and people concerned about the health of prison inmates during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) disease (COVID-19) outbreak protest outside the Washington state capitol.(REUTERS)
         

The Trump administration’s projection for U.S. deaths from the coronavirus pandemic may be short by about 100,000 because it isn’t fully accounting for the nation’s high prison population, the American Civil Liberties Union said.

Models that properly account for the roughly 740,000 people in jail in the U.S. on any given day suggest the country will experience “much higher death rates” than currently projected if inmate populations aren’t reduced rapidly, the organization said in a statement about its findings on Wednesday.

“The prevailing epidemiological models largely fail to take into account our incarceration rates and the complete absence of social distancing in our jails –- which is why we had to build our own model,” Lucia Tian, the ACLU’s chief analytics officer, said in the statement.

The group said it based its estimate on the administration’s projection of 100,000 fatal coronavirus cases in the broader population, saying it undercounted deaths by 98%. The 100,000 figure was actually at the low end of a range topping out at 240,000 put forth by the White House coronavirus task force at the end of March. Earlier this month, the administration revised its estimates for deaths from the coronavirus to around 60,000.

With 4% of world’s population but 21% of its prisoners, “the U.S. faces a unique challenge in mitigating the spread of Covid-19 and is likely facing a much higher death count than models based on data from other countries predict,” the ACLU said.

The civil rights organization, which has filed dozens of lawsuits to get non-violent inmates released from jails, said it used data from more than 1,200 facilities around the U.S. and found that keeping more people out of jails would ultimately save lives, including in the surrounding communities.

tags
top news
How India turned Covid-19 crisis into outsized global outreach exercise
How India turned Covid-19 crisis into outsized global outreach exercise
CEC Sunil Arora stranded in US due to Covid-19 lockdown
CEC Sunil Arora stranded in US due to Covid-19 lockdown
What does it cost to treat a coronavirus patient? Here’s a break up
What does it cost to treat a coronavirus patient? Here’s a break up
Say Namaste is the possible Zoom competitor from India
Say Namaste is the possible Zoom competitor from India
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
From Delhi to UP, cops perform a spirited 744-km relay to deliver medicines
From Delhi to UP, cops perform a spirited 744-km relay to deliver medicines
Suzuki superbikes taken down from official Indian website. Here’s why
Suzuki superbikes taken down from official Indian website. Here’s why
Healthcare ordinance: A doctor’s view
Healthcare ordinance: A doctor’s view
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19Covid-19 Cases IndiaFacebook - Reliance Jio dealDonald TrumpCovid-19 state tallyEarth Day

don't miss

latest news

India news

world news