Progress stalls in Afghan peace talks as sides await Joe Biden
Afghan peace talks that resumed four days ago are effectively on hold, sources from both sides said on Wednesday, as negotiators wait for President-elect Joe Biden to signal whether he will stick to Donald Trump's aggressive schedule to pull out troops.
After a month-long break, some negotiators from both sides have yet to return to Doha, the Qatari capital that has served as venue for negotiations between the Afghan government and the insurgents to end decades of war. A diplomatic source in Kabul said expectations were low for progress before Biden takes office on Jan. 20.
The sides "do not want to commit to anything before the 20th. They wanted to have the process going in the meantime because that was one of the requirements of the international community, so they have the process. But it is stagnant," he said.
In an agreement reached last year, Trump, who had long promised to end America's longest war, signed the United States up to a full withdrawal in coming months. But that depends on the Taliban meeting security conditions which the Afghan government says have not been met. Biden and his advisors have so far given few clues as to their plans.
'TOUGH DECISIONS'
"We are waiting for the new U.S. administration and their policies towards Afghanistan to see whether they would respect the peace accord,” a Taliban negotiator told Reuters on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak publicly.
"If they don't honour their commitment of withdrawing their forces as promised...then we would need to make tough decisions by appointing hardliners to key positions on the ground."
After months of little progress, the sides finally agreed ground rules for talks late last year. The talks then broke up in December, in part to allow negotiators to return home for consultations with their leadership.
The sides announced last week they would re-start talks on Saturday. But so far only limited meetings between smaller teams called 'contact groups' have taken place, three diplomatic and Afghan government sources told Reuters.
Around four top members of the Taliban negotiating team were not yet in Qatar, the group's spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said. He said this was due to logistical issues travelling from remote areas where they were visiting family. They would arrive in the next few days and the delay would not affect the talks, he said.
Some Afghan government negotiators were also not yet in Doha. One, who has been receiving treatment for cancer, told Reuters she planned to travel there this week.
Ashley Jackson, co-director of the Centre for the Study of Armed Groups at the Overseas Development Institute think tank, said one reason for the delay on the Taliban side could be that negotiators needed more time to confer with the group's leaders.
"It's not yet fully clear why they are delayed, but with the growing speculation this can't go on too much longer without some sort of explanation," she said. The delayed return "reflects the existing lack of momentum".
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Donald Trump becomes first US President to be impeached twice
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US bans entry of Xinjiang cotton products, tomatoes over forced labor claims
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pelosi says Trump ‘must go, he is a clear and present danger’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US finalises wages for H-1B visa holders
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US issues final wage rules for H-1B, green card holders to prevent 'abuses'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Uphold apolitical standards’: US army's rare message amid threats of violence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Airbnb to cancel all Washington DC bookings during Biden's inauguration week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US imposes new sanctions on Iranian foundations in last days of Trump's term
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Progress stalls in Afghan peace talks as sides await Joe Biden
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rare Tintin comic book art set to sell for millions in Paris
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Debating at actual crime scene': House Democrats before Trump impeachment vote
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Emotions run high as US House begins debate on impeaching Donald Trump
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden to appoint 'Indo-Pacific coordinator' to address concerns from China
- Campbell, a former top Pentagon official who also served as assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific Affairs in the Obama administration and helped frame the “pivot to Asia”, is expected to join as the “Indo-Pacific coordinator”.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK's PM Johnson pledges Covid-19 vaccine program to operate 24-7
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two friends in the contest, India has a tough call to make for UNHRC presidency
- UNHRCpresident Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger completed her year-long term on December 31 and the post was set to go to Nazhat Shameem Khan, Fiji’s top diplomat in Geneva. But China and Russia have opposed her candidature.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox