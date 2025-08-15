Pro-Khalistan protest disrupts India Independence day celebrations in Melbourne

An event to mark India's 79th Independence Day in Australia, was disrupted by a group of pro-Khalistan supporters on Friday. As per a report by The Australia Today, the incident occurred outside the Indian consulate in Melbourne. A video shows the pro-Khalistan supporters waving the Khalistan flag as a counter to Indians hoisting the tri-colour and singing patriotic songs. (Screengrab)(X/AustraliaToday)

As per the local report, Khalistan supporters disrupted the celebrations held by the Indian diaspora. A video shows the pro-Khalistan supporters waving the Khalistan flag as a counter to Indians hoisting the tri-colour and singing patriotic songs.

The video circulating on social media further shows a verbal altercation between the two groups. As per Australia Today, local authorities reached the spot and prevented the situation from escalating.

HT.com was unable to independently verify the video circulating on social media

Rise of Khalistan activities in Australia

This latest disruption comes amid an uptick in pro-Khalistan activities across Australia. Last month, the Swaminarayan temple in Melbourne and two Asian restaurants were defaced with hate graffiti.

An image of Adolf Hitler with the message, "Go Home Brown C**T", was spray-painted on the premises of the temple, located in Boronia.

A day before this, an Indian man in Adelaide was assaulted over a parking dispute. The incident was investigated by authorities as a potential racially motivated attack.

Furthermore, in 2024, a group pf pro-Khalistani supporters clashed with Indian cricket fans during the fourth test match between India and Australia.

Hate crimes against Indians on the rise

Apart from Australia, Indians in Ireland has been subject to various hate crime and racially motivated attacks. The most recent attack was against a six-year-old Indian girl who was assaulted and hit in the private parts by a group of children.

Also Read | ‘Deplorable acts’: What India said over recent racist attacks in Ireland

Irish President Michael D Higgins has also condemned the attacks against Indians and called for strict action against the prepretrators.