Search
Fri, Aug 15, 2025
New Delhi oC

Pro-Khalistan protest disrupts India Independence day celebrations in Melbourne

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Aug 15, 2025 03:11 pm IST

A video shows the pro-Khalistan supporters waving the Khalistan flag as a counter to Indians hoisting the tri-colour and singing patriotic songs.

An event to mark India's 79th Independence Day in Australia, was disrupted by a group of pro-Khalistan supporters on Friday. As per a report by The Australia Today, the incident occurred outside the Indian consulate in Melbourne.

A video shows the pro-Khalistan supporters waving the Khalistan flag as a counter to Indians hoisting the tri-colour and singing patriotic songs. (Screengrab)(X/AustraliaToday)
A video shows the pro-Khalistan supporters waving the Khalistan flag as a counter to Indians hoisting the tri-colour and singing patriotic songs. (Screengrab)(X/AustraliaToday)

As per the local report, Khalistan supporters disrupted the celebrations held by the Indian diaspora. A video shows the pro-Khalistan supporters waving the Khalistan flag as a counter to Indians hoisting the tri-colour and singing patriotic songs.

The video circulating on social media further shows a verbal altercation between the two groups. As per Australia Today, local authorities reached the spot and prevented the situation from escalating.

HT.com was unable to independently verify the video circulating on social media

Rise of Khalistan activities in Australia

This latest disruption comes amid an uptick in pro-Khalistan activities across Australia. Last month, the Swaminarayan temple in Melbourne and two Asian restaurants were defaced with hate graffiti.

An image of Adolf Hitler with the message, "Go Home Brown C**T", was spray-painted on the premises of the temple, located in Boronia.

A day before this, an Indian man in Adelaide was assaulted over a parking dispute. The incident was investigated by authorities as a potential racially motivated attack.

Furthermore, in 2024, a group pf pro-Khalistani supporters clashed with Indian cricket fans during the fourth test match between India and Australia.

Hate crimes against Indians on the rise

Apart from Australia, Indians in Ireland has been subject to various hate crime and racially motivated attacks. The most recent attack was against a six-year-old Indian girl who was assaulted and hit in the private parts by a group of children.

Also Read | ‘Deplorable acts’: What India said over recent racist attacks in Ireland

Irish President Michael D Higgins has also condemned the attacks against Indians and called for strict action against the prepretrators.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Tsunami Warning Liveon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Tsunami Warning Liveon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Pro-Khalistan protest disrupts India Independence day celebrations in Melbourne
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On