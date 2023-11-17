close_game
Pro-Palestine protesters block San Francisco bridge amid key economic forum

Reuters |
Nov 17, 2023 12:07 AM IST

Local emergency services warned of the blockage during morning rush hour on the bridge which links Oakland and other East Bay cities to San Francisco.

Protesters calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war on Thursday blocked the San Francisco Bay Bridge, a key commuter route into the city which is hosting the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum.

Thousands of Pro-Palestine protesters shut down Bay Bridge during commute hours(X/ @SociatUSA)
Thousands of Pro-Palestine protesters shut down Bay Bridge during commute hours(X/ @SociatUSA)

Organizers said 200 people attended the demonstration, which also called for an end to U.S. military aid to Israel. Police began to make arrests after the California Highway Patrol issued a dispersal order to the assembled group, according to social media posts. Several tow trucks were also visible on social media.

Local emergency services warned of the blockage during morning rush hour on the bridge which links Oakland and other East Bay cities to San Francisco.

Several groups participated in the demonstration, including the Palestinian Youth Movement and Bay Area Palestine Solidarity, according to a press release.

The Palestinian Youth Movement and Bay Area Palestine Solidarity did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Multiple social media posts showed protesters chained together through vehicles adorned with signs that said "Free Palestine" among others.

Several protesters appeared to be lying on the asphalt covered with white sheets.

Traffic traveling on the bridge toward San Francisco was at a standstill as of about 9:30 a.m. local time (1730 GMT), but it was not immediately clear how far the backup extended.

