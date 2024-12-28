Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pro-Russian hacker group claims cyberattack on Italy's foreign ministry, airports

Reuters |
Dec 28, 2024 05:36 PM IST

The pro-Russian hacker group Noname057(16) claimed the cyber attack on Telegram, saying Italy's “Russophobes get a well deserved cyber response”

Hackers targeted around ten official websites in Italy on Saturday, including the websites of the Foreign Ministry and Milan's two airports, putting them out of action temporarily, the country's cyber security agency said.

A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017(Kacper Pempel/Reuters)
A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017(Kacper Pempel/Reuters)

Also Read: Japan Airlines hit by cyber attack, flights may be impacted

The pro-Russian hacker group Noname057(16) claimed the cyber attack on Telegram, saying Italy's "Russophobes get a well deserved cyber response".

A spokesperson for Italy's cyber security agency said it was plausible that the so-called "Distributed Denial of Service" (DDoS) attack could be linked to the pro-Russian group.

In such attacks, hackers attempt to flood a network with unusually high volumes of data traffic in order to paralyse it.

Also Read: US mulls ban on China's TP-Link routers amid cyber security concerns: Report

The spokesperson said the agency provided quick assistance to the institutions and firms targeted and that the attack's impact was "mitigated" in less than two hours.

The cyber attack has not caused any disruptions to flights at Milan's Linate and Malpensa airports, a spokesperson for SEA, the company which manages them, said.

While the websites were inaccessible, the airports' mobile apps continued to function, the SEA spokesperson added.

Also Read: Typing these 6 words on Google could make you a target for hackers

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On