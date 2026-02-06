Protests outside Muhammad Yunus' Dhaka residence over pay hike, 15 injured

Bangladesh government officials and employees protested in front of chief adviser Muhammad Yunus’s official residence, Jamuna, in Dhaka on Friday, demanding the announcement of the ninth national pay scale, the Dhaka Tribune reported. Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus (ANI/ File)

Defying a police barricade at Shahbagh, the protesters marched towards Jamuna at around 11:30 AM on Friday and began demonstrating in front of the residence. Police later used baton charges and tear gas to disperse them.

Somoy News reported that at least 15 people have been injured during the clashes with the security personnel.

“We are remaining alert so that the law and order situation does not deteriorate. We are talking to the protesters so that they move elsewhere,” the Dhaka Tribune quoted deputy commissioner of police (DCP) for Ramna Division, Masud Alam, as saying.

According to local news outlets, the protests began at the Shaheed Minar in Dhaka, where protestors from across Bangladesh had gathered. The protesting government employees started marching towards the chief adviser's residence, Jamuna, around 11 AM. When they reached Shahbagh, they faced police resistance.

The police deployed water cannons to disperse the crowd, but they managed to reach Muhammad Yunus's residence and started the protest in front of it. Senior police officials held several rounds of talks with the demonstrators. The cops resorted to baton charges when the protesters refused to leave. Tear gas was also fired to disperse the crowd.

Bangladesh goes to the polls on February 12. The protestors fear that once the new government takes charge, the implementation of the proposed pay hike for government employees may be delayed.

Their demand is that the current interim government, headed by chief advisor Muhammad Yunus, must announce the new pay scale, as the pay commission has already submitted its full report, and the scale can be implemented through a gazette notification.