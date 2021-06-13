Pulse nightclub shooting: Victims of massacre remembered after 5 years

Pulse nightclub shooting victims were remembered in Orlando in the US state of Florida and worldwide as more than 600 places of worship tolled their bells 49 times to honour those killed in the mass shooting on June 12, 2016.

The First United Methodist Church of Orlando gathered the loved ones and community members of those killed in the attack and read out the victims' names in their remembrance.

US President Joe Biden said he will sign a bill naming the nightclub as a 'national memorial' and emphasised that the country must take steps to reduce gun violence.

Meanwhile, US representative Stephanie Murphy, a Democrat who represents Orlando, said she was inspired to run for public office after the incident.

“After five years, I still can’t fathom why someone would do this. How could their hate be so strong?” Murphy said. “But today I have an even harder time understanding why some politicians still refuse to take the most basic steps to prevent the next shooting,” she added, speaking live during a national discussion hosted by a coalition of human rights and gun safety groups.

The attack, which took place as “Latin Night” was being celebrated at the club, is considered the deadliest on the LGBTQ community in US history. It left 49 people dead and 50 others injured. Shooter Omar Mateen of the Islamic State was killed after a three-hour standoff by SWAT team members following the incident.

“Bigotry and hatred are not asleep. They still move around us,” said Brandon Wolf, a survivor of the attack. “And if we are going to snuff them out, we must make the same defiant choice we made on this site five years ago today, and that is to embrace the power of community and reject the temptation to come apart at the seams of our differences.” he said, according to news agency AP.

Moreover, the anniversary of the shooting should remind people to recommit themselves to taking action, he added.

According to Orlando's deputy police chief James P Young, a gay man who reported to the scene on that fateful night, said he has seen friendships strengthen and the community unite over the past five years.

“If we use our shared experiences and our shared values, including those of strength and unity, love will always win,” Young said.