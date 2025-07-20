Search
Sunday, Jul 20, 2025
Putin meets Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei's aide for nuclear talks: Kremlin

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Jul 20, 2025 07:19 pm IST

Putin and and Khamenei' aide Larijani discussed the escalating situation in the Middle East and issues surrounding Iran's nuclear programme.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday met Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Hosseini Khamenei's top adviser Larijani for nuclear talks, Kremlin said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks with Alexander Avdeyev, the governor of Vladimir region, during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow(AP)
Putin and Larijani discussed the escalating situation in the Middle East and issues surrounding Iran's nuclear programme, Reuter quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Putin reaffirmed Russia's position in favour of stabilising the region and pursuing a political resolution to matters related to Iran's nuclear activities, Peskov said.

Meanwhile, Iran said it has reached an agreement in principle to hold talks with the UK, France and Germany over its nuclear programme, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday.

Iran-US talks have remained deadlocked since the Israeli offensive on Iran to stop the country from going further with its nuclear plans. Iranian officials have demanded assurances against further attacks, including by the US, which officially joined Israel's campaign in bombing Iran’s nuclear sites last month.

Earlier this week, Iran Supreme Leader Ali Hosseini Khamenei said that the US is an accomplice to Israeli crimes and called Israel a “cancerous tumour” and United States' “dog on a leash”.

The remarks came days after Israel and Iran reached a ceasefire following a nearly two-weeks long conflict during which the two countries exchanged drones and missiles.

Khamenei said fighting the US and its 'dog on a leash' Israel is praiseworthy, Reuters reported, adding that the Supreme Leader asserted that Iran is capable to give bigger blow to its adversaries than seen in the Iran-Israel war.

Khamenei said that Iran is ready to respond to any renewed military attack.

Iran and Israel ended a massive drone and missile conflict recently, which started with an Israeli attack on June 13 to stop the Iranian nuclear programme from progressing.

Over the course of more than 12 days, the Israeli campaign against Iran killed senior military commanders, nuclear scientists and hundreds of civilians, with the total death toll currently at 1,060, according to Iranian officials.

