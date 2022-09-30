Putin recognises independence of two Ukraine regions amid furor over annexation
Published on Sep 30, 2022 04:58 AM IST
"I order the recognition of the state sovereignty and independence" of the regions of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, located in southern Ukraine, Putin said.
AFP |
Russian President Vladimir Putin has recognised the independence of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, according to presidential decrees issued late Thursday, on the eve of Russia finalising their annexation.
"I order the recognition of the state sovereignty and independence" of the regions of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, located in southern Ukraine, Putin said in the decrees, as Russia prepares to formalise the annexation of the two regions, along with Donetsk and Lugansk on Friday.
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics