Home / World News / Putin says he took Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19
Russian president Vladimir Putin received both shots of Sputnik V(REUTERS )
Russian president Vladimir Putin received both shots of Sputnik V(REUTERS )
world news

Putin says he took Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19

Putin, 68, received two vaccine shots against COVID-19 in March and April.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters | , Moscow
UPDATED ON JUN 30, 2021 03:12 PM IST

President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he had received Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 earlier this year after previously declining to disclose which vaccine he had taken.

Putin, 68, received two vaccine shots against COVID-19 in March and April, the Kremlin has said. Authorities did not publish video footage of him being inoculated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus coronavirus vaccine russian president vladimir putin + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.