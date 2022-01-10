Putin says Moscow-led forces in Kazakhstan for 'limited' time

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday that a Moscow-led military detachment deployed to counter unrest in Kazakhstan would remain in the Central Asian country for only a "limited" period.

"A contingent of CSTO peacekeeping forces has been sent to Kazakhstan -- and I want to emphasize this -- for a limited time period," Putin said during a meeting of leaders from ex-Soviet countries, during which he added that Kazakhstan had been targeted by "international terrorism" and vowed that Russia would not allow "revolutions" in the region.