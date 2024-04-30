Putin's brazen show of strength: Displays captured American and British tanks in Moscow
Russia displays captured American and British tanks with red banners proclaiming 'Our victory is inevitable'
Vladimir Putin has put on display a collection of American and British tanks in Moscow, showcasing vehicles captured on the frontline in Ukraine as a symbol of Russian military prowess.
Among the array of vehicles parked in the Russian capital, the British Saxon armoured personnel carrier, believed to have been provided to Ukraine in 2015, stood out. These tanks were showcased under red banners proclaiming “Our victory is inevitable”.
This display is part of a month-long exhibition in Moscow. It is featuring an American Bradley tank, a Swedish CV90, and a French-made AMX-10RC armoured fighting vehicle, all captured during the conflict in Ukraine.
The intention behind Putin's exhibition is to parade these armoured vehicles, some with British and US flags, as a glorification of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The exhibit coincides with Moscow’s Red Square Victory Day Parade on May 9, an annual event commemorating Russia’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two.
Also Read: West Gets Rude Wake-Up Call On Monetary Cost Of Russia Winning War
Putin has historically used this day to deliver fiery speeches, often targeting Western powers and positioning Russia's actions in Ukraine as part of its historical ‘battle against fascism’.
Ukraine says, Russia justifying aggression
Meanwhile, Ukraine, which faced significant losses during World War Two, criticized Russia's narrative, seeing it as an attempt to justify aggression.
The exhibition comes at a time when Russia's military has faced challenges in Ukraine, losing a significant number of tanks during the conflict. Despite this setback, the Russian military has been replenishing its frontline with reserves and increasing defense spending.
In a separate incident, militants attacked a police checkpoint in Russia’s North Caucasus region, resulting in the death of two officers and injuries to four others. This incident follows a similar attack a week prior, highlighting security concerns in the region.