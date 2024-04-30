 Putin's brazen show of strength: Displays captured American and British tanks in Moscow | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Putin's brazen show of strength: Displays captured American and British tanks in Moscow

ByHT News Desk
Apr 30, 2024 09:45 AM IST

Russia displays captured American and British tanks with red banners proclaiming 'Our victory is inevitable'

Vladimir Putin has put on display a collection of American and British tanks in Moscow, showcasing vehicles captured on the frontline in Ukraine as a symbol of Russian military prowess.

British armored cars, American tanks were on display in Moscow after being seized from Ukrainian forces as part of new exhibit that claims Russia's victory is inevitable
British armored cars, American tanks were on display in Moscow after being seized from Ukrainian forces as part of new exhibit that claims Russia's victory is inevitable

Among the array of vehicles parked in the Russian capital, the British Saxon armoured personnel carrier, believed to have been provided to Ukraine in 2015, stood out. These tanks were showcased under red banners proclaiming “Our victory is inevitable”.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

This display is part of a month-long exhibition in Moscow. It is featuring an American Bradley tank, a Swedish CV90, and a French-made AMX-10RC armoured fighting vehicle, all captured during the conflict in Ukraine.

The intention behind Putin's exhibition is to parade these armoured vehicles, some with British and US flags, as a glorification of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The exhibit coincides with Moscow’s Red Square Victory Day Parade on May 9, an annual event commemorating Russia’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two.

Captured British armoured cars and American tanks are put on display in Moscow after being seized from Ukrainian forces as part of a new exhibit that claims Russia's victory is inevitable
Captured British armoured cars and American tanks are put on display in Moscow after being seized from Ukrainian forces as part of a new exhibit that claims Russia's victory is inevitable

Also Read: West Gets Rude Wake-Up Call On Monetary Cost Of Russia Winning War

Putin has historically used this day to deliver fiery speeches, often targeting Western powers and positioning Russia's actions in Ukraine as part of its historical ‘battle against fascism’.

Ukraine says, Russia justifying aggression

Meanwhile, Ukraine, which faced significant losses during World War Two, criticized Russia's narrative, seeing it as an attempt to justify aggression.

The exhibition comes at a time when Russia's military has faced challenges in Ukraine, losing a significant number of tanks during the conflict. Despite this setback, the Russian military has been replenishing its frontline with reserves and increasing defense spending.

In a separate incident, militants attacked a police checkpoint in Russia’s North Caucasus region, resulting in the death of two officers and injuries to four others. This incident follows a similar attack a week prior, highlighting security concerns in the region.

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Latest World News, along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / World News / Putin's brazen show of strength: Displays captured American and British tanks in Moscow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On