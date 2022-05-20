Putin's daughter flew to Munich over 50 times in 2 years to meet partner Zelensky: Report
Russian President Vladimir Putin's daughter Katerina Tikhonova, a former acrobatic dancer, is apparently in a relationship with a Munich-based ballet dancer Igor Zelensky, unrelated to the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, though the duo share the same surname. Putin's daughter and Igor Zelensky might also have a child. Between 2018 and 2019, Putin's daughter flew to Munich more than 50 times, a joint investigation by independent Russian media outlet iStories and German magazine Der Spiegel has revealed. Every time, Katerina flew on state chartered flights in the company of employees from Putin's own presidential security service.
Always shrouded in secrecy, Putin's personal life and family have come on the radar more after Russia's ongoing aggression against Ukraine that started in February.
That Putin's daughter has the record of so many trips to a European country while she might be indeed in a relationship with a dancer who stays in Munich has been criticised by the western media, given Putin's strong stance against the West.
The investigation has leaked a cache of documents relating to a series of flights between Moscow and Munich, including the passport of a then two-year-old girl, who might be the 'previously unknown granddaughter' of Putin.
Who is Igor Zelensky, the probable partner of Putin's daughter?
According to reports, Igor Zelensky is a 52-year-old dancer who was the director of the Bayerisches Staatsballet until April this year. "He stepped down from his role on 4 April citing “private family reasons”, having failed to react to calls to condemn Putin’s war of aggression in Ukraine," a Guardian report said. Zelensky has a job on the supervisory board of Russia's National Cultural Heritage Foundation. "Leading a ballet troupe requires absolute concentration and efficiency. At present, however, personal, family matters require my full attention and time, which is incompatible with my activities as a ballet director in Munich…Now my family needs my support," he said at the time of his resignation, as reported by Newsweek.
Where are Putin's daughter and her partner?
The investigators said the current whereabouts of Katerina and Tikhonova are not known. Journalists went to Zelensky's Munich address but only found his ex-wife, Yana Serebriakova, a former ballet dancer.
SpaceX paid $250,000 to settle sexual harassment claim against Elon Musk: Report
SpaceX paid an employee $250,000 to settle a claim she was sexually harassed by Elon Musk in 2016, according to a report from Insider. Representatives for California-based Space Exploration Technologies Corp., Hawthorne did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
Joe Biden has little to entice Kim Jong Un to stop weapons tests
The last time a US president visited Seoul in 2019, Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un agreed to restart nuclear talks during an impromptu meeting at the heavily fortified demilitarized zone. As Joe Biden prepares to land in Seoul on Friday, the White House hasn't indicated he'll be heading to the DMZ. The White House has largely avoided stern reactions to Kim Jong Un latest tests, including an ICBM launch on March 24.
Zelensky slams Russia over 'deliberate attempt to kill as many as possible'
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday called upon the world's attention as he yet again accused Russia of targeting civilians with the war set to complete three months. The Kremlin launched its offensive on February 24 and said it was aimed at “de-Nazifying” the neighbour country - claims that have been repeatedly dismissed by Kyiv. A UN Security Council meeting yet again saw the US and Russia sparring amid intensifying food crises across the world.
North Korea claims 'good results' in Covid fight as fever cases top 2 million
North Korea said on Friday it was achieving "good results" in the fight against the country's first confirmed Covid-19 outbreak, as the number of people with fever symptoms surpassed 2 million. The isolated nation reported 263,370 more people with fever symptoms, and two more deaths, taking the total fever caseload to 2.24 million as of Thursday evening, including 65 deaths, according to state media KCNA.
Sri Lanka falls into default for the first time ever
Sri Lanka fell into default for the first time in its history as the government struggles to halt an economic meltdown that prompted mass protests and a political crisis. Fitch Ratings also confirmed that finding, downgrading Sri Lanka to “restricted default” later in the day. The coupon payments, originally due April 18, were worth $78 million combined on notes maturing 2023 and 2028, with a 30-day grace period that expired on Wednesday.
