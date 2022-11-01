Home / World News / Putin's hands 'stained in blood': Ukraine seeks Russia's expulsion from G20

Putin's hands 'stained in blood': Ukraine seeks Russia's expulsion from G20

world news
Published on Nov 01, 2022 04:25 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: "Putin publicly acknowledged ordering missile strikes on Ukrainian civilians and energy infrastructure," spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko wrote on Twitter.

Russia-Ukraine War: Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen.
Reuters |

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday Russia should be expelled from the Group of 20 major economies and President Vladimir Putin’s invitation to a G20 summit in Bali next month must be revoked.

"Putin publicly acknowledged ordering missile strikes on Ukrainian civilians and energy infrastructure," spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko wrote on Twitter.

"With his hands stained in blood, he must not be allowed to sit at the table with world leaders. Putin’s invitation to Bali summit must be revoked, and Russia expelled from G20."

russia ukraine crisis russian president vladimir putin
Tuesday, November 01, 2022
