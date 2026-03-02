Qatar, UAE, Syria, Oman: Full list of places that saw attacks amid US-Iran conflict

The widening Middle East conflict has hit a broad swathe of cities and military sites across Iran, Israel and the Gulf, as Iran retaliated against US-Israeli strikes with missile and drone attacks on American facilities and civilian infrastructure, according to regional officials and media reports. US-Iran conflict: With civilian infrastructure targeted and military sites under siege, regional tensions have reached unprecedented levels. (REUTERS)

Here is a full list of places that were attacked in the ongoing conflict: Iran Strikes were reported at multiple locations across Iran, including the capital Tehran, following US-Israeli attacks that triggered the conflict, the Associated Press reported.

Israel In Israel, missile and rocket fire was reported in Tel Aviv and Rosh Haayin. Loud explosions rocked Jerusalem late Sunday as another wave of Iranian missiles approached.

An Iranian missile strike killed at least nine people and wounded dozens more in Beit Shemesh.

Lebanon The Israeli military said it carried out “targeted attacks” on senior Hezbollah members in Beirut and southern Lebanon, prompting evacuations in parts of the city.

Iraq An Iraqi Shi’ite militia claimed responsibility for a drone attack targeting US troops at the airport in Baghdad, AP reported. Separately, rockets were intercepted near the US consulate in Erbil, according to security sources cited by Reuters.

Syria Iranian missile debris injured four people, including three children, in Ain Terma, Syria’s state news agency SANA reported.

Bahrain Explosions were reported in Manama as Iran targeted sites linked to the US Fifth Fleet. Bahrain’s envoy to Washington, Abdalla Al-Khalifa, confirmed attacks on “sites within the Kingdom,” adding that Bahrain reserves the right to respond. The US embassy in Bahrain announced it would temporarily close amid missile threats.

Qatar Multiple explosions were heard in Doha, which hosts the largest US military base in the Middle East. Qatar condemned the strikes, saying its territory and civilian infrastructure were targeted.

United Arab Emirates Missiles were intercepted over Abu Dhabi, where residents reported loud explosions and received emergency alerts advising them to shelter. One civilian was reported killed. Several explosions were also reported in Dubai, a major global transit and tourism centre.

Saudi Arabia Loud explosions were reported in Riyadh, shortly after attacks on Qatar and Bahrain, the AFP reported.

Kuwait Kuwait said it intercepted missiles in its airspace and reserved the right to defend itself. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said an Iranian missile caused significant damage to the runway at the Ali Al Salem Air Base, which hosts Italian air force personnel.

Jordan Jordan said its air defences shot down two Iranian ballistic missiles over its territory.

Oman Iranian exploding drones struck Duqm Port, wounding a foreign worker.

Cyprus Britain’s Defence Ministry said a suspected drone hit its military base at Akrotiri Base.

France French President Emmanuel Macron said a drone struck a hangar at a French naval base on Sunday.

Foreign ministers from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain held an emergency virtual meeting on Sunday, condemning Iranian missile barrages that they said targeted US bases, airports, hotels and residential areas across their territories, as well as Jordan.

The attacks mark one of the most geographically expansive escalations in the region in years.

(With inputs from AP, AFP and Reuters)