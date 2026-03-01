US issues new travel warning for Bahrain amid ‘hostile Iranian missile attacks’

The US State Department has issued a warning to Americans, advising them to reconsider their travel plans to Bahrain. However, it has permitted non-emergency US government personnel and their family members to leave the country due to safety concerns. US State Department warns Americans to reconsider travel to Bahrain amid safety concerns and military tensions in the region. (REUTERS)

This escalation in the travel advisory level, which was announced on Saturday, follows military strikes launched by the US and Israel against Iran, prompting Tehran to respond with military actions throughout the region.

“Following the onset of hostilities between the United States and Iran on February 28, there has been an ongoing threat of drone and missile attacks from Iran and significant disruptions to commercial flights,” the US State Department said in an updated travel advisory.

Bahrain hosts the headquarters of the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet, which was specifically targeted by Iran on Saturday.

This authorized departure marks the first instance since the commencement of military operations. On Friday, the State Department also permitted non-emergency personnel to exit Israel, and last Monday, it instructed non-emergency personnel to leave Lebanon.

Bahrain reacts to ‘hostile Iranian missile attacks’ Bahrain's air defense systems responded to the "aggressive Iranian missile strikes" overnight and successfully intercepted a minimum of 45 missiles along with nine drones, CNN reported, citing state media on Sunday.

“Limited debris resulting from the interceptions has been identified falling across a number of areas,” Bahrain's National Communication Center confirmed, as per the Bahrain News Agency.

Bahrain's Ministry of Interior stated that three structures in the cities of Manama and Muharraq experienced damage "as a result of drone attacks and falling debris from an intercepted missile."

Shortly thereafter, smoke was seen ascending from the area surrounding the Crowne Plaza hotel in Manama, as captured in video footage verified by CNN.

A drone attack on Bahrain International Airport led to "minor material losses," according to a senior official from Civil Aviation Affairs.

Meanwhile, Iran officially declared the passing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei following a significant US-Israeli assault, which President Donald Trump suggested is intended for regime change and will persist throughout the week.