Quake adds to growing Afghan troubles
- The state-run Bakhtar News agency said at least a 1,000 people had died and another 1,500 injured and the death toll could rise. Helicopters and rescue teams have been sent to the affected areas, he added.
At least 1,000 people have been killed and hundreds more injured after a powerful earthquake hit southeastern Afghanistan overnight, setting off a new humanitarian crisis in a country already facing a crumbling economy and hunger.
The eastern Paktika province was the worst hit, Sharafuddin Muslim, the deputy state minister for disaster management said. The state-run Bakhtar News agency said at least a 1,000 people had died and another 1,500 injured and the death toll could rise. Helicopters and rescue teams have been sent to the affected areas, he added.
Casualties and damage were also reported in nearby Khost and Nangahar provinces that border Pakistan, Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi said.
The quake was the worst calamity to hit the nation since a landslide in 2014 killed 2,000 people in the northeastern Badakhshan province. It struck about 44km from the southeastern city of Khost, near the border with Pakistan, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.
Shaking was felt by about 119 million people in Pakistan, Afghanistan and India, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said on Twitter.
The tremors were felt in Pakistan’s Peshawar, Islamabad, Lahore and other parts of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provinces. A man was reported to have died after the roof of his house collapsed following the tremors in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.
According to police, the man - a member of the local football team - was asleep inside his house in Lakki Marwat at the time the roof collapsed, the Express Tribune newspaper reported. The tremors spread fear and panic as people rushed out into open spaces.
Mounting a rescue operation will prove a major test for the hard-line Islamist Taliban authorities, who took over the country last August after two decades of war and have been cut off from much international assistance because of sanctions. The Taliban-led ministry of defence is leading rescue efforts.
Afghanistan’s economy is already in crisis after international aid, which made up some 40% of its gross domestic product, was lost since the Taliban took over the country after the withdrawal of US troops last August. The US also moved to block the central bank’s access to some $9 billion in overseas reserves.
More than 24 million people are now in need of humanitarian assistance in the nation, up from about 18.4 million last year, the US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (Sigar), said in a report last month. More than 70% of Afghan families do not have enough money to buy food and other essentials, the study added.
The country, already in its worst drought in three decades, has also been hit hard by the recent surge in food prices, fuelled by the war in Ukraine. The United Nations has warned more than half of the country’s 40 million people are facing acute hunger and a million children could die of starvation.
Acting PM Mullah Mohammad Hassan held an emergency cabinet meeting on Wednesday and set aside 100 million afghanis ($1.1 million) to help the victims, Muslim said, adding that the families of those killed would receive 100,000 afghanis ($1,116) each and the injured would get 50,000 afghanis each.
The Taliban’s spiritual leader Haibatullah Akhundzada has asked all concerned government officials and ordinary citizens to rush to the earthquake-hit areas to help with rescue and relief efforts, Karimi said. The affected areas are some of the poorest in the country with simple mud and brick homes and most people earn a living from s
-
'He grew in a team of superstars. He was like, 'they will take care of me'
Team India returned to action earlier this month when the side took on South Africa in the five-match T20I series at home. The series ended in a 2-2 draw with the fifth and final game being washed out; however, it saw a blistering return of two of India's big names in the white-ball formats – Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik. Both players received the international call-up due to their consistent performances in the recently-concluded 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League, and produced impressive performances on their return to Indian colours.
-
Myths surrounding salt being bad, less consumption of salt helps in weight loss
Salt is important for taste and it is no secret that food without salt is tasteless nor can one cherish food without salt but it is also believed that salt is out to kill and we shouldn’t be eating any of it. Although it is true that excess of it can contribute to hypertension, fluid overload, cardiovascular disorders and osteoporosis, it is underestimated that salt is one of the most important nutrients required by the body as it helps with balancing fluids in the body, maintaining healthy blood pressure and essential for nerve and muscle function.
-
Watch: Ball lands outside the pitch, Jos Buttler hits it for six anyway
The ODI series between England and the Netherlands was always going to be a lopsided one and the world champions didn't hold back with their batting prowess against the minnows. Jos Buttler, who stood in as captain for the injured Eoin Morgan in the third Test, was at the forefront of the carnage, ending the series as the joint highest run scorer with teammate Phil Salt.
-
'If you can't perform...': Kapil Dev 'pained' by Virat Kohli's poor form
Former India captain Kapil Dev has weighed in on Virat Kohli's lean patch and said that as a former player he has the right to question a player's performance if it is not up to the mark. Kapil has been vocal about his views on Kohli's struggle, as a result of which he has in the past, received flak for his comments too. But the former India all-rounder has insisted that if players don't score runs or perform at the level that is expected of them, there is only so much they can do to keep others quiet.
-
Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 23, 2022
Aries will find luck on their side in a financial deal, while, Taurus will manage to resolve a family issue through their initiative. Cancer will be able to motivate a family youngster to give in his or her best in a competition. Virgo can expect a favorable outcome of a problem involving money.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics