Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest at Windsor in private family burial

The royal family celebrated Queen Elizabeth II's "life of service, love and faith" as they bade farewell to Britain's longest-serving monarch in an intimate ceremony in the Windsor Castle on Monday.

Following the state funeral at London's Westminster Abbey earlier in which world leaders, members of European royal families and the public gathered, a smaller congregation paid a more personal goodbye to the Queen at St George's Chapel.

Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8 aged 96, was buried alongside her late husband Prince Philip in the King George VI Memorial Chapel within the St George’s Chapel. Prince Philip’s coffin was moved from its current place and interred alongside his wife.

At the committal service, Dean of Windsor David Conner, who led the ceremony, hailed Elizabeth's "profound Christian faith" that "bore so much fruit".

"Fruit, in a life of unstinting service to the nation, the Commonwealth and the wider world," he said.

The global outpouring of love and sympathy touched King Charles III, who on the eve of the funeral, issued a message of thanks to people in the UK and around the world.

"We were moved beyond measure by everyone who took the trouble to come and pay their respects to the lifelong service of my dear mother, The late Queen," Charles said in a statement ahead of the funeral.