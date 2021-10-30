Home / World News / Queen Elizabeth is 'on very good form', says UK PM Boris Johnson
world news

Queen Elizabeth is 'on very good form', says UK PM Boris Johnson

  • The Queen, who recently spent a night in hospital for "preliminary examinations", is following medical advice to recuperate for at least the next two weeks, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.
The Queen, who recently spent a night in hospital for "preliminary examinations", is following medical advice to recuperate for at least the next two weeks(AP Photo)
The Queen, who recently spent a night in hospital for "preliminary examinations", is following medical advice to recuperate for at least the next two weeks(AP Photo)
Published on Oct 30, 2021 03:53 PM IST
Copy Link
AFP |

Queen Elizabeth II is in good spirits, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stressed on Saturday after doctors advised the 95-year-old monarch to rest for at least a fortnight.

"I spoke to Her Majesty and she's on very good form," Johnson told UK broadcaster Channel 4 in Rome, where he is attending a weekend G20 summit.

"She's just got to follow the advice of her doctors and get some rest, and I think that's the important thing. I think the whole country wishes her well."

The Queen, who recently spent a night in hospital for "preliminary examinations", is following medical advice to recuperate for at least the next two weeks, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.

She has cancelled her appearance at the COP26 UN climate conference in Glasgow, a rare move for the workaholic monarch and all the more telling given her personal commitment to environmental issues.

Johnson, who will preside over a COP26 summit of more than 120 leaders on Monday and Tuesday, warned of the existential stakes at play as he conducted a round of interviews in Rome's ancient Colosseum.

The Roman Empire ultimately collapsed and the Dark Ages followed in Europe. "It's important to remember things can get dramatically worse," he told Channel 4.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
boris johnson queen elizabeth ii
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 30, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out