IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Queen Elizabeth makes first appearance since Harry and Meghan interview
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II attends a virtual science showcase to mark British Science Week.(via REUTERS)
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II attends a virtual science showcase to mark British Science Week.(via REUTERS)
world news

Queen Elizabeth makes first appearance since Harry and Meghan interview

In a video call with scientists and schoolchildren to mark British Science Week, the queen did not refer to the interview at all.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 03:23 PM IST

Britain's Queen Elizabeth has made her first appearance since a tell-all interview by grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan rocked the monarchy, but made no reference to the crisis it had caused her family.

During the Oprah Winfrey interview, Meghan said a member of the royal family had made a racist comment and Harry criticised his relatives for how they dealt with press treatment of his wife, with the fallout dominating the British media since it aired last Sunday.

On Thursday, Harry's elder brother Prince William told reporters "we're very much not a racist family", the day after the 94-year-old monarch herself issued a statement on behalf of the royals in which she said they were saddened by how challenging the couple had found the last few years.

The Sun newspaper, citing an unnamed source, said Harry's father, heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, had wanted to issue a point by point rebuttal, but the royal family had decided not to get involved in a 'tit for tat' battle.

In a video call with scientists and schoolchildren to mark British Science Week, the queen did not refer to the interview at all, the royals' usual approach to what they have said was a private, family matter.

Instead she discussed the latest updates from NASA's Mars Perseverance mission, as well as the discovery of a rare meteorite which landed in Gloucestershire, western England last month, the first to be recovered in the United Kingdom for 30 years.

"I’m glad it didn't hit anyone," the queen quipped during the "virtual showcase", which took place on Wednesday although details were only released by Buckingham Palace on Friday.

When told by space scientist and broadcaster Maggie Aderin-Pocock that she had been inspired to follow her career by the exploits of Russian Yuri Gagarin, the first human in space in 1961, Elizabeth, who has reigned for 69 years, recounted that she had met him shortly afterwards at Buckingham Palace.

Asked what he was like, she replied: "Russian, he didn't speak English. He was fascinating and I suppose being the first one, it was particularly fascinating."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united kingdom
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
China has been condemned globally for cracking down on Uyghur Muslims and sending them to mass detention camps.(AFP)
China has been condemned globally for cracking down on Uyghur Muslims and sending them to mass detention camps.(AFP)
world news

Uyghurs write to UK Parliament against human rights atrocities by China

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 04:02 PM IST
The Campaign For Uyghurs (CFU) said that they were encouraged by a discussion on the Indian farmers' protest in the UK Parliament and added that theirs was a much more serious issue.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The 47 are accused of organising and participating in an unofficial, non-binding primary poll in July 2020 that authorities said was part of a "vicious plot" to "overthrow" the government.(Reuters file photo. Representative image)
The 47 are accused of organising and participating in an unofficial, non-binding primary poll in July 2020 that authorities said was part of a "vicious plot" to "overthrow" the government.(Reuters file photo. Representative image)
world news

Hong Kong high court releases 3 more activists on bail in cases involving 47

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Reuters, Hong Kong
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 03:56 PM IST
The High Court was ruling on an appeal by prosecutors against a lower court's decision to grant bail to the five activists. Tat Cheng, Michael Pang and Ricky Or were granted bail, while Jeremy Tam and Kwok Ka-ki were denied bail by High Court judge Esther Toh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Twitter currently labels some Russian media "state-affiliated media", a move decried by Moscow. President Vladimir Putin signed laws in December handing Russia new powers to restrict US social media giants.(AP)
Twitter currently labels some Russian media "state-affiliated media", a move decried by Moscow. President Vladimir Putin signed laws in December handing Russia new powers to restrict US social media giants.(AP)
world news

Russia accuses US of using IT to engage in unfair competition

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 03:51 PM IST
Russia this week said it was slowing down the speed of Twitter in retaliation for what it described as a failure to remove banned content. It threatened to block the US platform outright, a move which escalating a row between Moscow and US social media firms.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Commuters wearing protective face masks in accordance with new public health regulations for riding public transit depart a train station in the wake of a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Sydney, Australia.(Reuters)
Commuters wearing protective face masks in accordance with new public health regulations for riding public transit depart a train station in the wake of a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Sydney, Australia.(Reuters)
world news

Australia records first local Covid-19 case in 2 weeks

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 03:27 PM IST
  • Queensland state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the unnamed doctor last week treated two patients who had recently returned to Australia and had tested positive for the UK variant.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police came across the 9-meter-long (30-feet-long) craft being built in Málaga during a broader international drug operation.(via AP)
Police came across the 9-meter-long (30-feet-long) craft being built in Málaga during a broader international drug operation.(via AP)
world news

Spanish police seize homemade narco-submarine being built on southern coast

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 03:26 PM IST
  • Spanish police said in a statement that police in Colombia, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Portugal also were involved in the operation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Muslim woman wearing a hijab walks through a street near St Anthony's Shrine, in Colombo, Sri Lanka.(Reuters)
A Muslim woman wearing a hijab walks through a street near St Anthony's Shrine, in Colombo, Sri Lanka.(Reuters)
world news

Sri Lanka to ban burqa, shut many Islamic schools, minister says

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 03:25 PM IST
  • Minister for public security Sarath Weerasekera told a news conference he had signed a paper on Friday for cabinet approval to ban the full face covering worn by some Muslim women on "national security" grounds.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II attends a virtual science showcase to mark British Science Week.(via REUTERS)
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II attends a virtual science showcase to mark British Science Week.(via REUTERS)
world news

Queen Elizabeth makes first appearance since Harry and Meghan interview

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 03:23 PM IST
In a video call with scientists and schoolchildren to mark British Science Week, the queen did not refer to the interview at all.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The FDA recommends health workers test samples multiple times to help assure accuracy.(Bloomberg file photo. Representative image)
The FDA recommends health workers test samples multiple times to help assure accuracy.(Bloomberg file photo. Representative image)
world news

Covid-19: US health officials warn of false positive test results

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 03:05 PM IST
The Food and Drug Administration issued the alert to Friday for health facilities using Roche’s cobas test for coronavirus and seasonal flu.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The USCIS on Friday announced "it may reopen and/or reconsider adverse decisions" on Form I-129.(AP)
The USCIS on Friday announced "it may reopen and/or reconsider adverse decisions" on Form I-129.(AP)
world news

Biden admin to reconsider objections to H-1B visas during Trump regime

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:40 PM IST
The move is expected to come to the rescue of a large number of Indian IT professionals who were having a tough time during the previous Trump administration.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A polar bear is seen at an enclosure inside a hotel at a polarland-themed park in Harbin, capital of China's Heilongjiang province.(via REUTERS)
A polar bear is seen at an enclosure inside a hotel at a polarland-themed park in Harbin, capital of China's Heilongjiang province.(via REUTERS)
world news

Chinese 'polar bear hotel' opens to full bookings, criticism

Reuters, Shanghai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:35 PM IST
Photos and videos from Chinese state media showed people watching two polar bears in an indoor enclosure featuring artificial ice and small pools of water.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anti-coup protesters hold up images of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi as they gather in Yangon, Myanmar.(AP)
Anti-coup protesters hold up images of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi as they gather in Yangon, Myanmar.(AP)
world news

4 demonstrators killed as anti-coup protests intensify in Myanmar

Posted by Karan Manral | PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:35 PM IST
Three deaths were reported in Mandalay, the country's second-biggest city, and one in Pyay, a town in south-central Myanmar. The UN said on Thursday that “credible reports” indicated that security forces had so far killed at least 70 people.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A vial and sryinge are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo in this illustration.(Reuters)
A vial and sryinge are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo in this illustration.(Reuters)
world news

India reviews AstraZeneca side effects after concerns in Europe

AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:08 PM IST
  • New Delhi decided to conduct the review after several countries suspended rollout over blood clot fears even as the World Health Organization said there was no reason to stop using AstraZeneca's Covid-19 jab.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Meanwhile, Russia and China, whose leaders don't face voters in free and fair elections, have used their domestically produced shots for strategic leverage.(MANDEL NGAN / AFP)
Meanwhile, Russia and China, whose leaders don't face voters in free and fair elections, have used their domestically produced shots for strategic leverage.(MANDEL NGAN / AFP)
world news

Joe Biden boosts US vaccine stockpile as world waits

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:58 PM IST
White House aides said Biden's first priority is ensuring that Americans are vaccinated before considering distributing doses elsewhere.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The arrest came as an investigation panel on the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings had called for banning Wahaabism in the island nation as it inspires Muslim religious extremism.(HT File photo )
The arrest came as an investigation panel on the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings had called for banning Wahaabism in the island nation as it inspires Muslim religious extremism.(HT File photo )
world news

Former Jamaat-e-Islami leader, Rasheed Hajjul Akbar, arrested in Sri Lanka

PTI, Colombo
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:43 PM IST
Rasheed Hajjul Akbar, who headed the Jamaat-e-Islami organisation for 24 years until last September 2019, was arrested by the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) from Dematagoda area on Friday, Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ardern, who was widely praised for the compassion shown to survivors and the families of the victims of the shooting and her swift move to tighten firearms control in New Zealand, said words "despite their healing power" would never change what happened.(AFP)
Ardern, who was widely praised for the compassion shown to survivors and the families of the victims of the shooting and her swift move to tighten firearms control in New Zealand, said words "despite their healing power" would never change what happened.(AFP)
world news

Duty to support Muslims, says Ardern marking 2 yrs of Christchurch mosque attack

AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:36 PM IST
Hundreds of people turned out for the service, held amid tight security, to remember the 51 people killed and dozens wounded when a heavily armed gunman opened fire in two mosques on March 15, 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP