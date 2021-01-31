Queen likely to host Joe Biden at Buckingham Palace: Report
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II is expected to host US President Joe Biden at Buckingham Palace ahead of the G7 summit scheduled between June 11 and 13, according to a media report on Sunday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to participate in events in the lead up to and during the summit in the coastal region of Cornwall after India was invited as a guest country to join the Group of Seven – the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the US – by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
According to ‘The Sunday Times’, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) is keen for the royal family to have a strong presence as part of a pre-summit and post-Brexit charm offensive of world leaders.
“There is a desire from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office to have a very strong royal presence before G7 events, and all senior members of the royal family will be part of what happens,” the newspaper quoted a senior royal source as saying.
Also read| Scientists decode how coronavirus damages lung cells within hours
The 94-year-old Queen, who has been based at her Windsor Castle home in south-east England through the coronavirus lockdown since last year, will be hoping to return to her London palace and get a calendar of activities going at Buckingham Palace after a year of pared-down events.
A one-on-one meeting between the monarch and the new US President is set to be her first significant diplomatic engagement after she returns to London.
A so-called “soft power” reception in June is expected to include her son and heir, Prince Charles, and wife Camilla – the Duchess of Cornwall, as well as grandson Prince William and wife Kate Middleton – the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge – under plans being drawn up by royal and government officials to cement the “special relationship” between the UK and US.
The Queen sent the new US President a private message ahead of his inauguration on January 20.
Also read| Police detain wife of jailed Kremlin critic Navalny at Moscow protest
According to royal aides quoted by the newspaper, Charles has already written to Biden to congratulate him on his appointment and is said to be delighted with a series of executive orders signed by the new president which address climate change and the environment, overturning many of Donald Trump’s policies.
During his UK state visit in 2019, Trump had broken with the tradition of arriving at Buckingham Palace in a motorcade, choosing to fly in by helicopter instead – a move many believed was to avoid the thousands of protesters gathered in central London.
In another apparent breach of royal protocol, he had famously greeted the monarch with a “fist bump” instead of a handshake.
The Queen has met every US president since the start of her reign in 1952, except Lyndon B Johnson, with Biden now expected to be the next in line for a royal interaction.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Foreign troops to stay in Afghanistan beyond May deadline: NATO officials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US condemns Russia’s 'harsh tactics' on protesters, demands Navalny’s release
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saudi Arabia urges compliance as Covid-19 cases rise again
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Queen likely to host Joe Biden at Buckingham Palace: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Afghan negotiating team warns Taliban to resume talks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Scientists decode how coronavirus damages lung cells within hours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Israel to give some coronavirus vaccines to Palestinians
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police detain wife of jailed Kremlin critic Navalny at Moscow protest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO team visits Wuhan's Huanan food market, likely origin of Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia arrests over 1,000 people demanding Navalny's release
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Osama bin Laden supported, funded Nawaz Sharif: Ex-Pak envoy Abida Hussain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump left with no legal representation ahead of impeachment trial. Here’s why
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Perth in lockdown, ending Australia's two-week run without Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South Korea warns of Lunar New Year virus risks
- The government will also maintain restrictions on indoor dining in the Seoul metropolitan area for another two weeks, requiring restaurants to provide only deliveries and take out after 9 pm
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Pakistan set to get AstraZeneca, Sinopharm shots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox