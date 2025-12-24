'Quit your job, or we will burn the office:' Global TV Bangladesh chief Nazin Munni threatened

After the offices of Daily Star and Prothom Alo were vandalised and set on fire, another media organisation has come under threat. A group of youths reportedly visited the office of Global TV Bangladesh in Dhaka and issued a warning over the channel’s editorial leadership. The burned-out interior of The Daily Star newspaper office in Dhaka. (AFP)

Reportedly, the youths demanded the removal of Global TV’s head of news, Naznin Munni, and threatened that the channel would face a similar fate to Prothom Alo and The Daily Star if their demand was not met, India Today reported.

The two newspapers were recently vandalised and set ablaze during a wave of unrest in the country.

The visitors claimed to be associated with the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, which led last year’s protests. However, the group has denied any involvement. Its president, Rifat Rashid, said those responsible did not represent the organisation and assured that action would be taken against the individuals.

The incident occurred on December 21, three days after the attacks on Prothom Alo and The Daily Star. The violence followed renewed unrest after the death of Sharif Osman Hadi, a controversial youth leader known for his anti-India stance.

In a Facebook post, Naznin Munni said seven to eight people came to Global TV’s office in Tejgaon and issued the threat. She described the incident as part of a broader pattern of intimidation targeting journalists and independent media outlets.

Naznin later told Prothom Alo that she was not present at the office at the time. She said the youths met the managing director and complained that the channel’s coverage of Osman Hadi’s death was inadequate.

Reportedly, the group asked the managing director to sign a written undertaking stating that Naznin would be removed from her post within 48 hours. The managing director refused to sign the document.

Sharif Osman Hadi, 32, rose to prominence during the 2024 student-led uprising that resulted in the removal of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Earlier this month, he was shot by unidentified assailants on a motorcycle and later died from his injuries.