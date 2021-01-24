Qureshi says Pakistan ready to work with new US administration
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Sunday that his country was ready to work with the new US administration and asserted that the world has changed a lot in the last four years and any engagement and relations should be developed on the basis of new ground realities.
Under the Trump administration, the relations between Pakistan and the US were chaotic as well as complex.
"In (these) four years the world has changed, the region has changed and Pakistan has changed and you have to engage with this new Pakistan," Qureshi said while addressing a press conference in Multan.
He said that the Pakistan government was ready to work with the new US government and hoped that the Biden administration would be guided by a "new approach and new policy guidelines."
"I understand that there is a lot of similarity between the current thinking in the United States and our policies," he said.
Qureshi said that he in a letter addressed to the incoming Secretary of State Anthony Blinken tried to update him about the positive trajectory of Pakistan’s policies with the idea of more talks on the issue of interests with him.
"We have made a very big shift, from a geo-strategic position to a geo-economic position," he said, highlighting the focus of the current government to fix the ailing economy of the country.
The statement came as Pakistan looked forward to build on the improvement in ties with Washington in the wake of peace agreement with the Taliban, which Islamabad claims it facilitated.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has already expressed his desire to work with the new American administration to deepen bilateral ties.
"Look forward to working with @POTUS in building a stronger Pak-US partnership through trade and economic engagement, countering climate change, improving public health, combating corruption and promoting peace in the region and beyond,” Khan tweeted while congratulating the new US President.
Qureshi, whose government is accused of vote rigging by the opposition parties, said that India has also changed, alleging that "it is no more a democratic country."
The India-Pakistan ties nose-dived in recent years with no bilateral talks taking place.
India has not been engaging with Pakistan since an attack on the Air Force base at Pathankot in January of 2016 by a Pakistan-based terror group, maintaining that talks and terror cannot go together.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK vaccination drive expands as Covid-19 toll nears 100,000
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid vaccine tracker: How many are inoculated in India and the world
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Egypt says it has launched vaccination against coronavirus
- Health Minister Hala Zayed told a televised news conference that they would prioritize vaccinating healthcare workers in 40 hospitals that are designated to isolate and treat Covid-19 patients across the country.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Qureshi says Pakistan ready to work with new US administration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU will vow to work against fossil-fuel investments globally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
About 500 Airbus staff under quarantine after Hamburg Covid-19 outbreak
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US to boost surveillance of Covid-19 virus variant: CDC chief Rochelle Walensky
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US passes 25 million Covid-19 cases: Johns Hopkins University
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UAE cabinet approves setting up embassy in Israel's Tel Aviv
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU should punish Putin for Navalny arrest by cutting money flows: German leader
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Parallel set of data’: Dr Birx says Trump presented graphs that she never made
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kaja Kallas to become first woman Prime Minister of Estonia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia says US comments supporting pro-Navalny protests encourages law-breaking
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Republican congressman played a role in Trump's campaign to fight election loss
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump-DOJ election ‘Plot’ will be probed by Senate Democrats
- It was reported late Friday that Trump considered firing acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and replacing him with another DOJ lawyer, Jeffrey Clark, who was prepared to back Trump’s efforts to overturn the election. The Democrats, in their letter, called the details in the report “astonishing,".
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox