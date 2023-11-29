close_game
News / World News / ‘Racist’ royal accidentally named in Dutch copies of Omid Scobie's book, sales halted

‘Racist’ royal accidentally named in Dutch copies of Omid Scobie's book, sales halted

BySumanti Sen
Nov 29, 2023 07:44 AM IST

On Tuesday, November 28, Xander Publishers claimed the US requested them to halt sales on the book in Holland

The identity of the royal who allegedly expressed “concerns” over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son’s skin colour had accidentally been revealed in Dutch copies of Omid Scobie’s new bombshell book – Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival. On Tuesday, November 28, Xander Publishers claimed the US requested them to halt sales on the book in Holland. 

The identity of the royal who allegedly expressed “concerns” over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son’s skin colour had accidentally been revealed in Dutch copies of Omid Scobie’s new bombshell book (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, utapublishing/Instagram)
The identity of the royal who allegedly expressed “concerns” over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son’s skin colour had accidentally been revealed in Dutch copies of Omid Scobie’s new bombshell book (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, utapublishing/Instagram)

“I can’t talk about the details,” a spokesperson for the publishing house said, according to the Daily Mail.

“We have, however, received a request to put the title on hold, and that is what we have done,” the rep added. “We are awaiting further instructions. I do not know how long this will be.”

Omid does not name the person who allegedly questioned the Sussexes’ son Archie’s skin colour, in the final edition of the book. The author refused to reveal the name due to libel laws. An early copy of the book that Dutch journalists were given, however, had the person’s identity mentioned. The journalists redacted it. 

Back in March 2021, Meghan told Oprah Winfrey during an interview that a member of the family had said something about “how dark” Archie’s skin would be when he was born. Archie was born in May 2019. Meghan is biracial.

The Duchess said that she was also told her son would not have a royal title, to which Oprah asked if it was “because of his race.” Meghan then claimed that there were multiple conversations about Archie’s skin. “About how dark your baby is going to be?” Oprah asked. “Potentially, and what that would mean or look like,” Meghan replied. 

Harry and Meghan never publicly named the person, but Harry ruled out the possibility that it could be his late grandparents – Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. Omid’s book, however, claims that Meghan named two people who made such remarks, in private letters she exchanged with King Charles III in 2021. 

Sign out