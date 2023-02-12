Home / World News / 'Radar anomaly' detected over Montana hours after Canada downing: US military

'Radar anomaly' detected over Montana hours after Canada downing: US military

world news
Published on Feb 12, 2023 08:54 AM IST

North American air defense "detected a radar anomaly and sent fighter aircraft to investigate.

A US Air Force installation surrounded by farmland in central Montana.(AP)
A US Air Force installation surrounded by farmland in central Montana.(AP)
AFP |

Airspace was closed over part of the state of Montana on Saturday and a fighter jet was sent to investigate a "radar anomaly" but the plane did not find anything unusual in the sky, the US military said.

Read more: ‘Unidentified’ object shot down over Canada with US help: Top points

North American air defense "detected a radar anomaly and sent fighter aircraft to investigate. Those aircraft did not identify any object to correlate to the radar hits," a statement from the North American Aerospace Defense Command and US Northern Command said.

Officials "will continue to monitor the situation," the statement added, only hours after a joint US-Canadian operation shot down an object over the Yukon territory in Canada.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
us military
us military
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 12, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out