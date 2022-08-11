Radio host Joti Mann assaulted outside Canada home
Local police is investigating an attack by three armed people on a Punjabi media host in his own driveway in a suburb of Toronto.
The graphic video of the assault went viral in Canada, as the victim was identified as Joti Mann, a radio host and real estate agent residing in the town of Brampton in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).
The incident occurred on August 4, at about 8:15am, but Mann was formally identified by Peel Regional Police on Wednesday as the victim.
The incident was captured by a security camera at the front entrance of Mann’s home. The video, approximately two minutes in duration, shows the sudden appearance of a person wielding a small axe as Mann exits his house and heads towards his jeep . The assailant then breaks the window of Mann’s vehicle with the weapon and is joined by two others, holding what seem like machetes. They drag him out and beat him.
A woman rushes out of the house and towards them, causing them to flee from the scene, ending the assault. The woman was identified by local media as Mann’s mother and earned praise for her courage.
Mann is the host of a radio show and runs Fateh Media and works as a realtor. Police have said that he remains in hospital, though in a stable condition. CTV News said police believe Mann was the victim of a “targeted attack” not an attempted carjacking.
No motive was provided and police are attempting to identify and locate the three suspects, who are seen in the video dressed in black clothes and all are masked.
This isn’t the first time a Punjabi media personality has been attacked in Brampton this year. In February, Deepak Punj, host of Frontline Radio, was accosted by three young men while he was preparing to enter the building housing his studio. One of the as yet unidentified assailants was armed with a handgun, while another hit Punj on the head with an empty beer bottle and punched him. There has been no update on the police investigation into that case.
-
US gasoline prices fall below $4 for first time since March
The average price of US retail gasoline fell below $4 per gallon on Thursday for the first time in months, giving some relief to drivers in the world's largest consumer of the fuel. The national average price for regular unleaded gas fell to $3.990 a gallon on Thursday, according to the American Automobile Association. The latest price drop may help President Joe Biden's administration and Democrats in Congress during November's midterm elections.
-
Ukraine accuses Russia of fresh shelling near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Russia and Ukraine accused each other of new shelling near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on Thursday ahead of a UN Security Council meeting to address concerns over the facility's security. Kyiv nuclear agency Energoatom said later that there had been fresh Russian shelling near one of the plant's six reactors that had caused "extensive smoke" and "several radiation sensors are damaged". The Security Council is expected to meet at 1900 GMT.
-
White people get bigger share of monkeypox shots, early data show
Much like with Covid-19, the monkeypox health crisis in the US is hitting Black and Hispanic Americans hard. Yet those groups are so far lagging in vaccination rates, early data obtained by Bloomberg News show. In some major US cities with outbreaks, White people are getting the majority of vaccinations, data collected by Bloomberg show. In Chicago, 55% of vaccines have gone to White people. In Washington, D.C., 63.5% of vaccine recipients identify as White.
-
Top Taliban cleric killed in blast in Kabul: Officials
A prominent Taliban cleric, Sheikh Rahimullah Haqqani, was killed in an attack in a seminary in Kabul when the attacker detonated explosives hidden in a plastic artificial leg on Thursday, according to officials and Taliban sources. It was not immediately clear who was behind the blast. Four Taliban sources told Reuters the attacker was someone who had previously lost his leg and had hidden the explosives in a plastic artificial leg.
-
China says it needs more time to assess US, India proposal to blacklist JeM chief’s brother at UNSC
China on Thursday said it needs more time to “assess” the India-US proposal to list Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) leader Abdul Rauf Azhar as a global terrorist at the UN Security Council, hours after blocking the joint effort. Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said the 1267 Committee of the UN Security Council has clear provisions about designating terrorist organisations and officials. China had similarly sought time to assess the case.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics