Ranil Wickremesinghe, opposition leader, sworn in as Sri Lankan PM for 6th time
Ranil Wickremesinghe, a veteran opposition lawmaker, was sworn in as the new prime minister of Sri Lanka for the sixth time in an effort to end the current political crisis in the country, local media reported.
Wickremesinghe was sworn in by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa who had assured the nation on Wednesday that he would form a new government within a week to end political instability.
Wickremesinghe's appointment comes after opposition leader Sajith Premadasa had written to the president saying he was willing to lead an interim government under certain conditions.
President Gotabaya's brother, Mahinda Rajakapsa, resigned as prime minister on Monday following clashes between government supporters and anti-government protesters. The resignation automatically dissolved the cabinet, leaving an administrative vacuum.
Protesters have blocked the entrance to the president's office for more than a month.
On Wednesday, authorities deployed armoured vehicles and troops in the streets of Colombo after the attacks on protesters triggered a wave of violence across the country. Nine people died and more than 200 were injured.
Security forces have been ordered to shoot people deemed to be participating in the violence, as sporadic acts of arson and vandalism continue despite a strict nationwide curfew that began Monday evening.
Covid-19 in China: Panic buying in Beijing over lockdown fears
China's capital Beijing was hit by a wave of panic buying on Thursday as residents rushed to stock up essentials amid fears of an impending Covid-19-related lockdown and banning of home deliveries beginning on Friday. Shops and vegetable markets in many places were cleaned up by early evening. “It is unnecessary to hoard food,” he said, adding: “Residents don't need to worry, the city's operations won't be affected.”
North Korea fires 3 ballistic missiles after reporting Covid outbreak
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said three short-range ballistic missiles were fired from the Sunan area of the North's capital, Pyongyang, where an international airport is located and where the North had said it fired its largest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), the Hwasong-17, on March 24.
Russia warns West over risk of conflict with NATO
One of President Vladimir Putin's closest allies warned the West on Thursday that the increasing military support given to Ukraine by the United States and its allies risked triggering a conflict between Russia and the NATO military alliance. Former now deputy chairman of Russia's security council, president Dmitry Medvedev, said such a conflict with NATO always carried the risk of turning into a full blown nuclear war.
Sri Lanka court bans ex-PM, allies from leaving country
A Sri Lankan court on Thursday banned former prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, his politician son Namal and 15 allies from leaving the country over acts of violence against anti-government demonstrators. The magistrate in the capital Colombo also asked police to investigate Monday's mob attacks on peaceful protesters, which led to retaliatory violence that claimed nine lives and caused widespread destruction.
Sri Lankans flee capital as political leaders meet to seek solution to crisis
Many Sri Lankans thronged buses in the main city Colombo on Thursday to return to their hometowns with leaders of political parties due to meet after the prime minister quit and went into hiding and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa warned of anarchy. Hundreds of people thronged the main bus station in the commercial capital after authorities lifted an indefinite curfew at 7 a.m. (0130 GMT). The curfew will be reimposed at 2 p.m.
