Ready to make 'difficult decisions' on Iran's nuclear programme: US
- For the United States, he said the main issues remain Iran committing to verifiable limits on its nuclear activities, in return for an easing of punishing sanctions placed on the country.
A deal to restore the pact limiting Iran's nuclear program is not imminent, but Washington is prepared to take "difficult decisions" to make it happen, State Department Spokesman Ned Price said Monday.
Price told journalists he could not discuss the specifics of the final remaining issues in the 11 month-old negotiations over restoring the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which aims at preventing Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.
"We are not in the practice of negotiating in public," Price said, amid reports that a deal is close.
"We are prepared to make difficult decisions to return Iran's nuclear program to its JCPOA limits," he said.
For the United States, he said the main issues remain Iran committing to verifiable limits on its nuclear activities, in return for an easing of punishing sanctions placed on the country.
According to sources close to the talks, Iran is insisting on "economic guarantees" in case a future US administration changes its stance and abrogates the agreement, as president Donald Trump did in 2018; and that Washington remove its official terror group designation on Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards.
"We're not going to respond to specific claims about what sanctions we may or may not be prepared to lift as part of a potential mutual return to compliance with the JCPOA," Price said.
He said the key US negotiator, Rob Malley, has not returned to Vienna to resume the most recent round of negotiations.
"I want to be clear that an agreement is neither imminent nor is it certain," he said.
"In fact we are preparing equally for scenarios with and without a mutual return to full implementation of the JCPOA."
-
Top US expert warns of Covid surge 'as seen in Europe': 10 global updates
Top US medical expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, warned in his latest remarks that a new surge in the country is expected in the coming weeks. He also said a second booster shot - or a fourth dose of the vaccine - may be needed for the elderly.
-
Imran Khan faces IMF's doubts: 'How will you fund $1.5 bn subsidy package?'
At a time Imran Khan's government is facing opposition in Pakistan, the International Monetary Fund has asked the government to explain how it would fund the $1.5 billion subsidy package that Prime Minister Imran Khan announced.
-
Omicron, BA.2, new wave of pandemic: 5 things WHO says on Covid situation
Omicron, which is not the last variant of SARS-CoV-2, will pick up pockets for months and months until another pocket of susceptibility opens up, the World Health Organization said amid a fresh wave of the pandemic, warning that the pandemic is far from being over.
-
'Russia has failed to gain control of air': UK on Ukraine resistance
Large parts of the war-hit country - in the north, east and south - are bearing the impact of the offensive, the UK had earlier said.
-
Putin set to hold nuclear evacuation drill; moved family to Siberia: Reports
As Western agents are trying to analyse Putin's mind through his recent appearances, they find that Putin is 'trapped in a closed world of his own making', where he is the single decision maker and he is absolutely insulated from other points of view.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics