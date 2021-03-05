Ready to sit in Oppn: Pak PM before key vote
- The opposition currently has 53 seats in the 100-member Senate, while Khan’s ruling alliance has 47 seats.
Ahead of a vote of confidence in his government, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that he was prepared to sit in the opposition in the event of a defeat, but wouldn’t abandon his campaign against corruption.
The vote of confidence has been necessitated by Pakistan finance minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh’s shock defeat in the Senate elections on Wednesday. Shaikh was trounced by former premier Yousaf Raza Gilani, the joint opposition candidate, after lawmakers from Khan’s Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf party broke ranks in the secret ballot.
In a televised address to the nation ahead of the vote of confidence in the National Assembly or lower house of parliament on Saturday, Khan appeared to indicate there was a possibility he could lose the crucial vote. He said a loss of power wouldn’t make any difference to his efforts to rid the country of corruption.
“These people thought they could hang the sword of no-confidence over me, and because the chair is very important to me, I’d... end all corruption cases against them,” Khan said, speaking in Urdu. “I’m seeking a confidence motion [on Saturday]. I’ll go to the [National] Assembly and say, you decide. This will be an open vote and I’m asking all members to exercise their democratic right, and you can say you are not with Imran Khan. I will respect that... and if you win, I’ll sit in the opposition.”
After creating an upset in the Senate elections, Pakistan’s opposition parties have retained majority in the upper house of parliament and are now looking to bag the posts of chairman and deputy chairman, for which secret balloting will be held on March 12.
The opposition currently has 53 seats in the 100-member Senate, while Khan’s ruling alliance has 47 seats.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ready to sit in Oppn: Pak PM before key vote
- The opposition currently has 53 seats in the 100-member Senate, while Khan’s ruling alliance has 47 seats.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Capitol: Law enforcement on alert after warning of likely breach
- The threat appears to be connected to a far-right conspiracy theory, mainly promoted by supporters of QAnon, that former president Trump will rise again to power on March 4 and that thousands will come to Washington, DC, to try to remove Democrats from office.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN tells military: Stop murdering protesters
- At least 700 people were detained on Wednesday alone, with many of them reportedly swept up as forces conducted door-to-door searches.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden pledges deeper ties in Indo-Pacific in national security plan
- It has been taken to a different level by the Biden administration, accorded the same significance as Europe, which has dominated US diplomatic and military thinking and spending for more than a century now, starting with World War I.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU reviews Russia’s jab amid fresh spike
- The regulator said the review is based on results from research in adults, which suggests the vaccine may help protect against the coronavirus.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Italy blocks Astra Covid vaccine export, risks backlash against EU
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK police won't probe journalist over 1995 Princess Diana interview
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World’s first space hotel with artificial gravity expected to open in 2027
- With over 11,600 square metres of habitable space, the commercial station will have many features expected in a cruise ship.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Italy sees sharpest fall in energy demand since WWII due to pandemic: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police request 60-day extension of Guard at US Capitol
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Strong quake shakes New Zealand, but no damage reported and tsunami threat eases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
White House says relief checks to go to most who got December payment
- Under the Senate bill, anyone earning up to $75,000 qualifies for the full $1,400 with the payment being cut off entirely at $80,000.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Waive Covid vaccine patents to benefit poor nations, activists say
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Iraq beefs up security for pope amid rising violence, pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘If I lose, …’: PM Imran Khan’s emotional pitch ahead of trust vote this week
- Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan insisted that he wouldn’t abandon his campaign against corruption even if loses the trust vote.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox