Recognise Putin as ‘war criminal’: Ukrainian defence minister to EU lawmakers
A day after US President Joe Biden called his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin a ‘war criminal’ for authorising Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, the east European nation, on Thursday, said that the European Union (EU), too, should officially recognise Putin as a ‘war criminal.’
Click here for live updates on Russia-Ukraine war
“I’m appealing to all European parliamentary members to recognise Putin as a war criminal, Ukraine’s defence minister, Oleksiy Reznikov, said in his address to EU legislators. Reznikov, who spoke via videolink, cited Biden as an example.
Also Read | Explained: Who is a war criminal, who gets to decide?
Describing Russia as the ‘aggressor,’ the minister further said, “It’s not simply a war. It’s state terror. Their regular army is conscientiously annihilating the civil population. More than 400 schools, 110 hospitals and 1,000 residential blocks across Ukraine since Russia launched the invasion on February 24.”
Reznikov also expressed confidence that though outnumbered and outgunned by the Russian forces, his country’s troops would eventually triumph. “It’s a question only of the price that the Ukrainian people will pay. We can stop the Russians, but we need assistance,” he said, appealing to the 27-nation bloc to supply Ukraine with more weapons.
Also Read | Civilians trapped in theatre, Putin's 'scum' warning: Russia-Ukraine round-up
Meanwhile, Biden’s condemnation of Putin came during a press conference on Wednesday, as the former also announced an additional $800 million as security assistance for Ukraine. The remark triggered a furious response from Moscow, which described the comment as ‘unacceptable and unforgivable rhetoric.’
Also Read | Biden calls Putin a ‘war criminal’ as Russia says mission ‘going to plan’
Also on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made an impassioned speech to the US Congress. The day before, the US Senate passed a unanimous resolution branding the Russian President a ‘war criminal.’
(With agency inputs)
-
Indian judge votes against Russia as World Court asks Moscow to stop
India has abstained from voting in the United Nations against Russia. At the International Court of Justice, which has asked Moscow to stop its military operation, Indian judge Dalveer Bhandari voted against Russia.
-
Russian forces destroy Mariupol theatre sheltering hundreds of people
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, meanwhile, went before the US Congress via video and, invoking Pearl Harbor and 9/11, pleaded with America for more weapons and tougher sanctions against Russia, saying: “ We need you right now.”
-
Islamabad remains on edge as Imran faces biggest test since taking office
Islamabad has been on edge for the past few weeks as the government led by Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party repeatedly squared off with the opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), which has the support of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Awami National Party, and the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam faction led by Maulana Fazlur Rehman.
-
‘Which side of history do you want to be on?’: White House asks India on Russia
White House spokesperson, Jen Psaki, said, “Our message to any country continues to be that, obviously, abide by the sanctions that we have put in place and recommended. I don’t believe this would be violating that. But also think about where you want to stand when the history books are written in this moment in time.”
-
'No sanctions but think about where you stand': US on India buying Russian oil
The White House said India taking up Russia's offer of discounted crude oil would not be a violation of US sanctions, but appealing to all countries amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said 'think about where you want to stand'.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics