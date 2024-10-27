Relatives of October 7 Hamas attack victims disrupt Israeli PM Netanyahu’s speech

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was interrupted by family members of victims at a memorial event for October 7 Hamas attacks. Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his wife Sara Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog and First Lady Michal Herzog attend a memorial ceremony of the Hamas attack on October 7 last year that sparked the ongoing war in Gaza, at the Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem on October 27, 2024. (via REUTERS)

Netanyahu stood motionless at the lectern during the ceremony in Jerusalem as audience members shouted, interrupting him for over a minute.

One audience member shouted, "My father was killed," expressing grief and frustration as Netanyahu spoke. The outburst was to press Netanyahu’s administration to take stronger action in securing the release of hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza.

Many blame Netanyahu for the failures that led to Hamas attack and hold him responsible for not yet bringing home the remaining hostages held by the militant group in Gaza.

Currently, 97 hostages remain held by Hamas in Gaza, with 34 reported as deceased.

Israeli intelligence chief to visit Doha for discussions on hostage release deal

Israeli intelligence chief David Barnea is set to visit Doha for discussions aimed at negotiating a hostage release deal. The recent killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who was considered an obstacle to such negotiations, may help open avenues for talks.

Earlier, Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant acknowledged that military action alone might not be enough to bring home the hostages. "Not all objectives can be achieved through military operations alone," Gallant said, adding that some "painful concessions" may be needed to fulfill Israel's commitment to bring back the hostages.

Families of hostages and several Western leaders have urged Israel to pursue a truce and secure a release deal.

We hit hard Iran's defence capabilities: Netanyahu

Israel’s airstrikes dealt a significant blow to Iran’s defences and missile production capabilities, Netanyahu claimed on Sunday.

"The air force attacked throughout Iran. We hit hard Iran's defence capabilities and its ability to produce missiles that are aimed at us," Netanyahu said in a speech, calling the attack "precise and powerful" and saying it met all its objectives.

(Inputs from AFP)