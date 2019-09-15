New Delhi -°C
Sunday, Sep 15, 2019
Reports of shooting prompt panic at Virginia mall, cops say no evidence found
The Arlington County Police Department tweeted Saturday night that authorities were continuing to conduct a search the theater at the Ballston Quarter mall in Arlington, but investigators had not found any victims or evidence that a shooting took place.world Updated: Sep 15, 2019 07:18 IST
Arlington
Authorities in northern Virginia say they have found no evidence that a shooting occurred at movie theatre that is part of a popular mall.
The Arlington County Police Department tweeted Saturday night that authorities had completed a preliminary search of the theater at the Ballston Quarter mall in Arlington without finding any victims or evidence that a shooting took place.
Reports of a shooting had prompted panic and a large police presence.
First Published: Sep 15, 2019 07:14 IST
