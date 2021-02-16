IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Right-wing friendly Parler announces re-launch
The site's homepage, however, was a single, static page whose lead post reminded viewers of “technical difficulties.” But it was possible to log in via a different variation of that URL.(AP)
The site's homepage, however, was a single, static page whose lead post reminded viewers of “technical difficulties.” But it was possible to log in via a different variation of that URL.(AP)
world news

Right-wing friendly Parler announces re-launch

Parler said in an emailed statement Monday that it would be led by an interim CEO, Mark Meckler of the Tea Party Patriots movement.
READ FULL STORY
AP, Boston
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 10:31 AM IST

The right-wing friendly social network Parler, which was forced offline following the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, says it is re-launching.

The Twitter alternative has been struggling to return online since Amazon stripped it of web-hosting service on January 11 over its unwillingness to remove posts inciting violence. Google and Apple removed Parler’s app from their online stores for the same reason.

Parler said in an emailed statement Monday that it would be led by an interim CEO, Mark Meckler of the Tea Party Patriots movement. It said the service would be brought back online for current users this week with new users being able to sign up next week — and would not be reliant on “Big Tech.”

The site's homepage, however, was a single, static page whose lead post reminded viewers of “technical difficulties.” But it was possible to log in via a different variation of that URL. The iPhone app, however, did not work, yielding a “networking error” when an Associated Press reporter tried it. Among new posters was Fox News personality Sean Hannity.

Guidelines accessible on the site, dated Feb. 14, said Parler would use technology and human review to remove “threatening or inciting content." They said a “community jury” headed by a Parler employee would hear appeals.

Parler was being hosted by a Los Angeles cloud services company, SkySilk. Ron Guilmette, a California-based internet researcher and activist, said SkySilk appeared to be a small outfit and that it was not clear to him whether it could provide adequate security for the site. In particular, Guilmette cited the need for robust defense against denial-of-service attacks, which flood a site with data traffic to make it inaccessible. Such attacks are a threat to any major internet site — especially if their content is at all controversial.

SkySilk did not respond to questions about the level of support the company is providing.

Its CEO, Kevin Matossian, said in a statement that the company “does not advocate nor condone hate, rather it advocates the right to private judgment and rejects the role of being the judge, jury and executioner. Unfortunately, too many of our fellow technology providers seem to differ in their position on this subject.”

Mattossian added that his company applauded Parler's new community guidelines.

For a time after Amazon dropped it, Parler received denial-of-service protection from a Russian-based outfit called DDoS-Guard. That ended following revelations that DDoS-Guard had provided services to shady operations, including online forums popular with credit card thieves.

In a lawsuit seeking to force Amazon to restore its service, Parler's management claimed that Amazon aimed to deny Trump "a platform on any large social-media service.” That followed Twitter's decision to permanently ban the former president from its service and similar indefinite bans by Facebook and Instagram.

Parler’s previous CEO, John Matze, says he was fired on Jan. 29 by the Parler board, which is controlled by conservative donor Rebekah Mercer. At the time, Matze told The New York Times that he'd told Mercer that Parler needed to consider preventing domestic terrorists, white supremacists and followers of QAnon, a baseless conspiracy theory, from posting on the platform.

The 2 1/2-year-old social media site claims 20 million users. Trump never established an account there, although Buzzfeed reported that he considered buying a stake in Parler while he was president.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
social network us capitol president donald trump sean hannity
Close
:House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., with impeachment managers Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., and Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, speaks to members of the media during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo)
:House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., with impeachment managers Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., and Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, speaks to members of the media during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo)
world news

9/11-type commission to probe US Capitol storming proposed by Nancy Pelosi

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:43 AM IST
Her letter follows similar demands being made by lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Media tycoon Jimmy Lai, currently in custody after his arrest under Beijing's new national security law, is also among those on trial.(AP)
Media tycoon Jimmy Lai, currently in custody after his arrest under Beijing's new national security law, is also among those on trial.(AP)
world news

Veteran Hong Kong activists on trial over huge democracy rally

AFP, Hong Kong
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:14 AM IST
As they entered court on Tuesday, some of the activists flashed a three-finger salute, a symbol now used across Asia to protest authoritarianism.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Participants take part in the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination mock drill at the COVID-19 vaccination center in Seoul, South Korea(REUTERS)
Participants take part in the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination mock drill at the COVID-19 vaccination center in Seoul, South Korea(REUTERS)
world news

S. Korea strikes Covid-19 vaccine deal, 23 mn to be inoculated

Reuters, Seoul
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:09 AM IST
South Korea had already secured supply agreements for enough doses for 56 million, though it has a population of 52 million.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The law is dubbed the anti-separatism bill as ministers fear Islamists are creating communities that reject France's secular identity and laws, as well as its values such as equality between the sexes.(AP)
The law is dubbed the anti-separatism bill as ministers fear Islamists are creating communities that reject France's secular identity and laws, as well as its values such as equality between the sexes.(AP)
world news

French parliament to vote on anti-extremism bill

AFP, France
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:06 AM IST
With an eye on 2022 elections, President Emmanuel Macron has championed the bill which seeks to tighten rules on issues ranging from religious teaching, online hate to polygamy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The site's homepage, however, was a single, static page whose lead post reminded viewers of “technical difficulties.” But it was possible to log in via a different variation of that URL.(AP)
The site's homepage, however, was a single, static page whose lead post reminded viewers of “technical difficulties.” But it was possible to log in via a different variation of that URL.(AP)
world news

Right-wing friendly Parler announces re-launch

AP, Boston
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 10:31 AM IST
Parler said in an emailed statement Monday that it would be led by an interim CEO, Mark Meckler of the Tea Party Patriots movement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pronita Gupta advanced policies that improved the jobs of workers with low wages, playing an integral role in the Work Family Strategy Council. (PronitaG/Twitter)
Pronita Gupta advanced policies that improved the jobs of workers with low wages, playing an integral role in the Work Family Strategy Council. (PronitaG/Twitter)
world news

Pronita Gupta named special assistant to President Biden for Labor and Workers

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 09:14 AM IST
Pronita Gupta named special assistant to President Biden for Labor and Workers
READ FULL STORY
Close
People participate in a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 15, 2021. (Reuters File Photo )
People participate in a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 15, 2021. (Reuters File Photo )
world news

Myanmar shuts down internet again as protest crackdown continues

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 06:58 AM IST
Protests continued on Monday in defiance of a ban on public gatherings imposed after the coup.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) is pictured as it enters the port in Da Nang, Vietnam, March 5, 2020.(Reuters File Photo )
The USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) is pictured as it enters the port in Da Nang, Vietnam, March 5, 2020.(Reuters File Photo )
world news

3 sailors have Covid-19 on US ship that saw outbreak last year

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 06:51 AM IST
The outbreak on the ship last year was the largest the military has seen so far, with more than 1,000 sailors testing positive.
READ FULL STORY
Close
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and U.S. President Joe Biden (not pictured) attend a meeting with bipartisan Senators on infrastructure investment at the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria(REUTERS)
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and U.S. President Joe Biden (not pictured) attend a meeting with bipartisan Senators on infrastructure investment at the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria(REUTERS)
world news

US VP Kamala Harris and Emmanuel Macron talk Covid-19, climate change

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 06:20 AM IST
Harris's office released a statement saying she had expressed her commitment "to revitalizing the transatlantic alliance."
READ FULL STORY
Close
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a coronavirus pandemic media briefing at Downing Street, London, Britain(Reuters Photo)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a coronavirus pandemic media briefing at Downing Street, London, Britain(Reuters Photo)
world news

UK may need $84 billion of tax increases to balance the books

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 06:14 AM IST
Britain has suffered both one of the world’s worst health crises per capita, with more than 4 million Covid-19 infections and almost 122,000 people dead, and also one of the poorest economic outcomes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A general view of the port before the inauguration of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor port in Gwadar, Pakistan. (Reuters File Photo)
A general view of the port before the inauguration of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor port in Gwadar, Pakistan. (Reuters File Photo)
world news

China did not fund any infrastructure projects of CPEC, says Pakistan

ANI, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 06:10 AM IST
With the CPEC, Beijing aims to expand its influence in Pakistan and across Central and South Asia in order to counter the influence of the United States and India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Burning debris are seen on a road near Baghdad International Airport, which according to Iraqi paramilitary groups were caused by three rockets hitting the airport in Iraq on January 3, 2020.(Reuters File Photo)
Burning debris are seen on a road near Baghdad International Airport, which according to Iraqi paramilitary groups were caused by three rockets hitting the airport in Iraq on January 3, 2020.(Reuters File Photo)
world news

Rockets strike near US base in Iraq, killing 1, wounding 5

AP, Baghdad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 06:07 AM IST
At least three rockets hit areas between the civilian airport in the Kurdish-run region and the nearby base hosting US troops.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A worker clears snow from a parking lot in Midland, Texas, US on Monday(Bloomberg Photo)
A worker clears snow from a parking lot in Midland, Texas, US on Monday(Bloomberg Photo)
world news

Texas freeze leaves millions in north Mexico without power

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 05:44 AM IST
Mexico uses gas to generate about 60% of its power, compared to about 40% in the United States.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Drilling rigs operate in the Permian Basin oil and natural gas production area in Lea County, New Mexico, US.(Reuters)
Drilling rigs operate in the Permian Basin oil and natural gas production area in Lea County, New Mexico, US.(Reuters)
world news

Natural gas skyrockets again to $500 as blackouts spread in US

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 04:17 AM IST
Spot gas has been trading for hundreds of dollars across the central US since Thursday with a surge in heating demand triggering widespread blackouts and sending electricity prices soaring. The fuel normally trades in the region for less than $3 per mmBtu.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu(Reuters)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu(Reuters)
world news

Netanyahu acknowledges differences with Biden, but confident he'll call

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 04:13 AM IST
Netanyahu dismissed any notion that Biden was intentionally excluding him, telling Israel's Channel 12 television channel: "He'll call ... We have had very strong friendly relations for nearly 40 years."
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP