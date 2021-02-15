Rio de Janeiro halts Covid-19 shots as vaccine supplies dry up
The Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro will halt Covid-19 vaccinations from Wednesday due to a lack of shots, city officials said on Monday
Vaccinations will only begin when a new lot of shots arrives, they said, with delivery not expected until next week.
The halt to vaccinations illustrates the patchy nature of Brazil's vaccine rollout, which has been blighted with delays and a lack of supplies.
"I have received the news that new doses did not arrive," Rio's Mayor Eduardo Paes wrote on Twitter. "Today we are vaccinating 84-year-olds and tomorrow 83-year-olds. We are ready and have already vaccinated 244,852 people. We just need the vaccine to arrive ... it should come next week."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump allies slam Republicans who voted to convict him in impeachment trial
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 200 Indian-origin people hold leadership positions globally. Check list
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The superspreaders behind top Covid-19 conspiracy theories
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Boris Johnson urged to open UK schools 'slowly' to avoid virus surge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rio de Janeiro halts Covid-19 shots as vaccine supplies dry up
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO lists AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Last-minute extension of Italian ski ban dismays Mario Draghi's new allies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anthony Fauci wins $1 million Israeli prize for 'defending science'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tougher travel rules to contain spread of Covid-19 come into force in UK
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden faces pressure as US sets new course on immigration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Won't leave before time is right': NATO chief on withdrawal from Afghanistan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, new WTO head 'loved' despite mixed record
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala makes history as head of WTO
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WTO formally appoints Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala as its first female leader
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taliban must do more to meet its peace deal commitments, says NATO
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox