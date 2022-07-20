Rise of Sikh radicalisation in Canada, agencies on tenterhooks
- The assassination of once-terror accused Ripudaman Singh Malik in Canada has sounded alarm bells for security agencies amid rise of Sikh radicalisation.
The assassination of Ripudaman Malik, the man acquitted in the 1985 Air India bombing, has shone a light on the rising Sikh radicalisation in Canada and the threat it poses to India’s internal security. Canadian police are greatly concerned about the increasing activities of Khalistan radicals and are cooperating with Indian security agencies to stem their rise.
Malik was shot dead in Surrey last Thursday in the province of British Columbia of Canada, from where six Sikh top gangsters are said to be operating. The founder of Khalsa Credit Union and Khalsa Schools was once accused of playing a role in the 1985 Air India terrorist bombing case in which 329 passengers and crew were killed.
While no one has claimed responsibility for Malik’s assassination, reports suggest that he was on the hit list of Moninder Boyle and Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the two extremists who orchestrated a campaign against the Canadian Sikh over the printing of Sri Guru Granth Sahib (SGGS). Nijjar and Boyle spread rumours that the SGGS printed by Malik had mistakes, demanding to revoke the permission granted for printing.
Eventually, the duo took possession of 20 'Saroops' (Physical copies of the Guru Granth Sahib) along with printing machines from Malik’s premises and brought them to the Guru Nanak Sikh Temple. However, no mistakes were found in the printing of Saroops and the extremists were asked to return the copies. But they refused to oblige. The proposed visit of the Jathedar Akal Takht to Malik's place in June had also irked Nijjar and Boyle. Nijjar has, however, denied his role in the assassination.
Former president of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee Manjit Singh GK has suggested that the Pakistani spy agency ISI could be behind Malik’s killing, stressing that the Canada government must investigate this angle. The involvement of ISI in Sikh radicalisation is a well-known fact and security agencies may look into these unverified claims.
Ahead of the 2022 Punjab assembly elections, the anti-India activities by Khalistani radicals had raised concerns for security agencies as ‘category A’ wanted gangster Harvinder Singh Sandhu, aka Rinda Sandhu, was tasked by ISI to carry out terror attacks to destabilise India’s sensitive border state.
While Malik’s murder has remained a mystery, the Canadian police have taken a step closer to resolving it as they have identified the vehicle linked to the targeted killing. On Friday, a probe team released a video of a white Honda CRV driving through the area a little while before Malik was found shot there.
-
Sri Lanka parliament to elect president, Wickremesinghe faces heat of protestors
Sri Lanka Parliament is all set to vote for the new president on Wednesday to succeed Gotabaya Rajapaksa who fled his economically torn country amid protests to avoid detention. The Sri Lankan Parliament will today choose between three candidates for president – including acting president Ranil Wickremesinghe, ruling party lawmaker and former journalist Dullas Alahapperuma, and Anura Kumara Dissanayaka from the leftist Janatha Vimukti Peramuna party.
-
Nepal's civic group submits memorandum to claim China-encroached land
A civic group in Nepal has submitted a memorandum to Minister of Land Management, Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation Shashi Shrestha, demanding to claim country's territory occupied by China. A delegation of Rastriya Ekata Abhiyan, led by its President Binay Yadav, handed over the memo to the Minister on Tuesday in Kathmandu.
-
Ukraine needs to win war before winter: Report
Ukraine must win its war with Russia before winter to prevent its neighbour from bedding in long term, presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak said Tuesday. Yermak repeated Kyiv's view that Ukraine's Western allies should supply it with more arms, and said he was counting on multibillion-dollar pledges of US aid in the form of weaponry and economic support. "Our objective is victory," said Yermak.
-
US House passes bill to protect same-sex marriage
The US House of Representatives passed a bill on Tuesday that would provide federal protection for same-sex marriage amid fears that the Supreme Court could roll back recognition of such unions. The Respect for Marriage Act was approved in the Democratic-controlled chamber by a vote of 267 to 157, but its prospects are uncertain in the Senate.
-
Russian President Putin, in Tehran, gets strong support from Iran over Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin won staunch support from Iran on Tuesday for his country's military campaign in Ukraine, with Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei saying the West opposes an “independent and strong” Russia. Khamenei said that if Russia hadn't sent troops into Ukraine, it would have faced an attack from NATO later, a statement that echoed Putin's own rhetoric and reflected increasingly close ties between Moscow and Tehran as they both face crippling Western sanctions.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics