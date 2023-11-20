Rishi Sunak's 5 long-term decisions for UK and solution to a ‘national scandal'

British prime minister Rishi Sunak said his government would take five long-term decisions to build the economy. These include cutting taxes, reducing debt, building domestic sustainable energy, backing British business and delivering working class education. British prime minister Rishi Sunak speaks.(Reuters)

"To grow the economy we will take five long-term decisions: Reducing debt, cutting tax and rewarding hard work, building domestic sustainable energy, backing British business and delivering world-class education," he said.

“The Labour party are so wrong to think the economy is about government. I’m not saying the government has no role. When a crisis hits, governments must intervene, just as we did with furlough. But our opponents are profoundly wrong. You can’t permanently have bigger government. The bar to intervene in people’s lives should be high," he said.

Britain can now turn its attention to cutting taxes after the rate of inflation halved over the past year, he said, explaining, “So now that inflation is halved and our growth is stronger, meaning revenues are higher, we can begin the next phase and turn our attention to cutting tax.”

The UK premier also said that he wanted to change the country's system of benefits for working-age adults to make more of them work.

"Right now, around 2 million people of working age are not working at all. That is a national scandal," he said.

The UK government needed to prioritise lowering the tax burden but will not rush into the kind of unfunded tax cuts, he asserted.

"I want to cut taxes. I believe in cutting taxes," he said, adding, "But doing that responsibly is hard."

He also said that he was completely committed to his government's scheme to send asylum seekers to Rwanda. The UK's top judges last week ruled the scheme to be unlawful.

"I'm completely committed to doing what is necessary to get those flights off and that scheme up and running," he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?" ...view detail