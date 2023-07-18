Home / World News / Road traffic partially restored on Crimean bridge: Russia deputy PM

Road traffic partially restored on Crimean bridge: Russia deputy PM

Reuters |
Jul 18, 2023 07:39 AM IST

"Motor transport on the Crimean Bridge has been restored in reverse mode on the most outer right lane," Khusnullin said.

Partial road traffic opened on one lane of the Crimean Bridge late on Monday, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said on his Telegram channel.

A view of an empty highway to the closed Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula.(AP)
However, ferry operations were suspended early on Tuesday, due to bad weather, Russian agencies reported, citing the Moscow-backed emergency situations ministry of Crimea.

Early on Monday, a blast knocked out the bridge linking Russia to the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014, in what Moscow called a strike by Ukrainian sea drones.

