Robert Mueller in Epstein files? What Jeffrey Epstein said about Donald Trump, former FBI-chief
Robert Mueller, former FBI director who investigated President Donald Trump's campaign and Russia's ties, died at 81. He is mentioned in DOJ's Epstein files.
Robert Mueller, the former FBI director and special counsel in charge of investigating ties between Russia and Donald Trump's presidential campaign, passed away at the age of 81.
“With deep sadness, we are sharing the news that Bob passed away,” on Friday night, his family shared in a statement on Saturday, adding “His family asks that their privacy be respected.”
President Trump, reacting to the news of Mueller's death, wrote on Truth Social “Robert Mueller just died. Good, I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”
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In August last year, Mueller was among a group of people the House Oversight Committee subpoenaed for records linked to Jeffrey Epstein. Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who had initially pushed for the release of the documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, wrote on X “@GOPOversight just subpoenaed Bill and Hillary Clinton, James Comey, Loretta Lynch, Eric Holder, Merrick Garland, Robert Mueller, William Barr, Jeff Sessions, and Alberto Gonzales. The U.S. Department of Justice was also subpoenaed for records related to Epstein.”
The subpoena was ultimately withdrawn after the panel learned of unspecified health issues that precluded him from being able to testify, PBS reported citing a committee statement. The New York Times had at that time confirmed with his family that Mueller had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in the middle of 2021.
Mueller's name also came up in the documents related to Epstein, the late convicted child sex offender. Trump's name came up along with Mueller's.
What Epstein said about Trump, Robert Mueller?
The files, accessible in the Department of Justice database, detailed a communication from Nicholas Ribis to Epstein.
“Robert Mueller appointed Special Counsel on Russian Probe bad for DJT”, it said. This was sent the very same day -- May 17, 2017-- that Mueller was appointed special counsel.
In another communication from Epstein to Michael Wolff in 2018, it was written “what has become clear is that Robert Mueller and his office are preparing for a life or death confrontation with the President and the mother of all constitutional crises. My discussions have been with both White House advisors and people close to the investigation. No source involved in this story would speak on the record.”
Mueller's Russia-Trump investigation: Report details
Mueller released a 448-page report in April 2019 where he identified substantial contacts between the Trump campaign and Russia but did not go on to allege a criminal conspiracy. He laid out details about Trump's efforts to take control of the investigation, and even shut it down, but declined to decide whether Trump had broken the law. This was partly due to department policy barring the indictment of a sitting president.
Mueller in the report noted: “If we had confidence after a thorough investigation of the facts that the president clearly did not commit obstruction of justice, we would so state. Based on the facts and the applicable legal standards, we are unable to reach that judgment.”
(With AP inputs)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More