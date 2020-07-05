Robots use UV rays to kill virus that causes Covid-19: All you need to know

Jul 05, 2020

The world is racing towards finding a cure for the coronavirus disease, which has ravaged through the world infecting millions. In just seven months, the disease it causes has affected all but a handful of countries.

But before a vaccine is ready, many tech experts have pooled their resources and knowledge together to find solutions to at least destroy the Sars-CoV-2 virus which causes Covid-19.

Prominent among them is Amazon which launched a robot which claims to eliminate the virus using ultaviolet rays. The robot was unveiled in May this year across retail businesses, airports and hospitals to which require frequent cleaning.

So how does this robot work?

The machine looks like a hotel luggage cart with wheels attached to it. It is fitted with nearly 10 ultraviolet tubelights which target and disinfect the aisles and other places frequently touched by people.

The robot rolls down the aisles and areas of other buildings to ensure no corner is left untouched.

In a blog post, Amazon said that the fleet of robots perform more than 8,000 hours of cleaning every day.

Is Amazon the only one to come up with this solution?

No. Tech sites across the world have covered other such notable investions which are helping in checking the spread of the coronavirus disease.

A US-based company has built the LightStrike robot to disinfect large areas using UV light. The company claims that its machine can get rid of active coronavirus within two minutes.

The robot is not on sale, but the company is offering it on rent to various companies.

LighStrike uses a xenon lamp built by the company to fire intense light rays at exposed surfaces. It claims that these light waves within a spectrum can kill viruses and bacteria.

UV light and Covid-19

Many companies and institutes around the world have researched on ultraviolet (UV) light and its impact on Covid-19. According to Health Europa, the leading health website in the European Union, UV rays are used as a form of disinfectant and has a range of 200 to 300 nanometres.

Though it warns of high cost involved in using high-poweredd UV rays to kill Sars-CoV-2 virus, the website lists some of the recent research where transparent conductors are used, thereby bringing the cost down considerably.

The World Health organisation (WHO) has, meanwhile, warned people to not use UV rays to disinfect hands or other areas of your skin. Theese rays can cause skin irritation and can even damage people’s eyes. So, according to WHO, cleaning your hands with alcohol-based hand rub or washing your hands with soap and water are the most effective ways to remove the virus.