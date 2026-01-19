Rockstar North explosion: Edinburgh studio issues update amid incident - 5 things to know

Rockstar North, the studio of Rockstar Games in the city of Edinburgh in Scotland, saw a potential fire incident on Monday morning, sparking a response. Scottish Fire and Rescue Service responded while Police Scotland cordoned off the area as the probe continued. Representational image. (Rockstar Games/X)

Now, Rockstar Games has issued an update on the situation. They have confirmed that no one was injured in the incident and the Rockstar North facility in Edinburgh is now fully operational.

"Many thanks to those who reached out with concern, and also to the police and fire crew who were on the scene quickly to assess the situation," a spokesperson of Rockstar Games was quoted saying in a report by BNO News.

"Please know that everyone is well and our studio remains operational," the spokesperson added.

Here are 5 Things To Know About Rockstar North Incident 1. Game Development Not Affected: Rockstar Games confirmed in the statement to BNO news that game development at the studio was not affected due to the situation.

2. No Injuries Reported: Though police investigated the scene for several hours, no explosive devices were found. No injuries have also been reported. Police also did not confirm the explosion.

3. Boiler Room Issue Possible Cause: The Express Tribune reported that the reports of the explosion surfaced from the building's boiler room, initially. The Tribune cited reports from the scene, though there is no official confirmation yet.

4. Police and Fire Crew Probed For Hours: Local reports say that Police Scotland officers and Scotland Fire and Rescue staff probed the situation at Rockstar North for over two hours. Multiple safety checks were also reportedly conducted.

5. Police Scotland Yet To Respond: Police Scotland is yet to issue an official statement on the situation. However, as of now, there is no known threat at the Rockstar North.