Rohingya refugees fear returning to Myanmar after coup
- “The military killed us, raped our sisters and mothers, torched our villages. How is it possible for us to stay safe under their control?” said Khin Maung, head of the Rohingya Youth Association in the camps in Cox’s Bazar district.
Rohingya refugees from Myanmar living in camps in Bangladesh condemned the military coup in their homeland and said it makes them more fearful to return.
A counterinsurgency operation by Myanmar's military in 2017 involving mass rape, murders and the torching of villages drove more than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims into neighboring Bangladesh.
Bangladesh has hosted them in crowded refugee camps, and is eager to begin sending them back to Buddhist-majority Myanmar. Several attempts at repatriation under a joint agreement failed because the Rohingya refused to go, fearing more violence in a country that denies them basic rights including citizenship.
Refugees said Tuesday they are more afraid now that the military is in complete control.
“The military killed us, raped our sisters and mothers, torched our villages. How is it possible for us to stay safe under their control?” said Khin Maung, head of the Rohingya Youth Association in the camps in Cox’s Bazar district.
“Any peaceful repatriation will hugely be impacted," he told The Associated Press. "It will take a long time because the political situation in Myanmar is worse now.”
Officials from Myanmar and Bangladesh met last month to discuss ways to start the repatriations, with Bangladesh’s Foreign Ministry seeming more hopeful of success and officials saying they expected to begin sometime in June.
But refugees said they totally oppose the military takeover.
“We strongly condemn the coup. We love democracy and human rights, so we are worried about losing them in our country,” Maung said.
“We are part of Myanmar, so we feel the same as Myanmar’s common people. We urge the international community to raise its voice against the coup,” he said.
Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday that it hopes the coup will not hamper the repatriation.
“As an immediate and friendly neighbor, we would like to see peace and stability in Myanmar. We have been persistent in developing mutually beneficial relations with Myanmar and have been working with Myanmar for the voluntary, safe and sustained repatriation of the Rohingya sheltered in Bangladesh,” it said.
The United Nations has described the Myanmar military crackdown on the Rohingya as a form of genocide. In total, more than 1 million refugees are being sheltered by Bangladesh.
Monday's coup was a dramatic backslide for Myanmar, which was emerging from decades of strict military rule and international isolation that began in 1962.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Why did the military stage a coup in Myanmar?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rohingya refugees fear returning to Myanmar after coup
- “The military killed us, raped our sisters and mothers, torched our villages. How is it possible for us to stay safe under their control?” said Khin Maung, head of the Rohingya Youth Association in the camps in Cox’s Bazar district.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar leader tells his government taking power was inevitable
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Turkish minister LGBT comments about protesters 'hateful conduct', says Twitter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Coup for US, ‘cabinet reshuffle’ for China: How world reacted to Myanmar crisis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pfizer forecasts $15 billion in Covid-19 vaccine sales for 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suu Kyi's party demands her release as Myanmar generals tighten grip
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia's Sputnik V vaccine 91.6% effective in late-stage trial
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO team visits animal disease center in Wuhan, China
- Team member Peter Daszak, a zoologist with the EcoHealth Alliance, said “excellent facilities, very informative meeting” from an open window as the group left the center in minivans. He also tweeted that they had met with staff in charge of livestock health in Hubei province and toured laboratories.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
France says Europe’s vaccine strategy is safer than UK’s
- France’s junior minister for European Union affairs, Clement Beaune defended the EU’s decision to purchase the doses in common, an approach that avoided a race between member states and put the bloc’s less affluent countries on an equal foot with its richest countries such as Germany or France.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Offline message app Bridgefy downloaded 600,000 times after Myanmar coup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wikipedia launches new global rules to combat site abuses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden expands quick bid to undo Trump’s immigration policies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
D-day for Navalny as court hearing begins. Here's a timeline
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hitler’s toilet seat looted by US soldier during World War II up for auction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox