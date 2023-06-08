Ron DeSantis' presidential dreams fading as approval ratings plummet. Is Florida governor's bid going up in smoke?

Just a few weeks after throwing his hat into the ring for the 2024 presidential race, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is facing a significant setback as his approval rating takes a nosedive. The latest data from online polling company Civiqs reveals a dramatic decline in DeSantis' popularity, with a net approval rating of negative 19 points. It seems that the Governor's bid for the White House may be hitting some roadblocks. Republican presidential candidate and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at the "Roast and Ride" event.(REUTERS)

According to the dynamic approval rating graph, a staggering 55 percent of respondents disapprove of DeSantis, compared to only 36 percent who hold a favorable view of the Republican Governor. The numbers are particularly disheartening among certain demographics, with a major unfavorable rating among those aged 18-34, women, African Americans, and the Hispanic/Latino population.

This decline in approval comes as a surprise to many who saw DeSantis as a rising star within the Republican Party. Just a few months ago, there was growing momentum suggesting that he could be the GOP's best chance at reclaiming the White House in 2024. However, recent events have shown a different trajectory.

The decline in DeSantis' approval rating coincides with a resurgence in support for former President Donald Trump, despite his ongoing legal troubles. Trump, who is facing multiple felony counts and civil lawsuits, still maintains a higher disapproval rating than DeSantis. However, in the GOP primary polls, Trump consistently outperforms the Florida Governor, cementing his position as the favored candidate among Republican voters.

Even DeSantis' recent announcement of his presidential bid in a glitchy Twitter Space event failed to make a significant impact on his poll numbers. While Trump's approval rating remains relatively stable, DeSantis has struggled to gain traction, with his poll numbers remaining stagnant or even declining.

The latest Morning Consult poll highlights the challenges DeSantis faces in narrowing the gap with Trump. The former president maintains a commanding lead, with a substantial 34-point advantage over the Florida Governor. Moreover, a significant portion of potential primary voters reported hearing negative information about DeSantis in recent weeks, signaling potential obstacles on his path to the nomination.

As DeSantis grapples with declining approval and struggles to gain ground against Trump, his presidential bid may be in jeopardy. The road to the White House is fraught with challenges, and the Governor will need to regroup and strategize to revive his campaign. Whether he can reverse the current trend and regain the momentum remains to be seen. The race for the Republican nomination is far from over, and only time will tell if DeSantis can regain his footing and become a serious contender in the 2024 presidential race.