Royal author reveals Prince William can't ‘even recognise’ Prince Harry after leaving the royal family behind

The royal author Omid Scobie has claimed that Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship deteriorated further after Harry revealed his issues with the royal family and the institution in his explosive 2021 interview with CBS. Prince William believes that Prince Harry's confessions add strain to royal family relations(AFP)

In his new book Endgame, Scobie wrote that Harry's decision to go public with his complaints in the tell-all with his wife Meghan Markle widened the gap between him and William. He also wrote that Harry's 2022 Netflix documentary and his 2023 memoir, Spare, did not help to mend the rift.

The Duke of Cambridge ‘no longer even recognises’ his brother after his royal step out.

According to Scobie, Prince William felt that Prince Harry and Meghan had betrayed the family by airing their grievances to the world. He also alleged that Prince William expressed his disdain for Harry and Meghan's "‘oh so California’ self-importance" to his friends and aides over the last two years.

The royal author further alleged that a source told him that Prince William believed that Harry had been "brainwashed" by an "‘army of therapists’" and that he no longer recognized his own brother.

Prince Harry, on the other hand, shocked the world in 2020 when he and Meghan announced that they were stepping back from their senior royal roles.

The couple, who have two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, moved to the US and started to share their side of the story behind their royal exit.

As Prince Harry delved into his experiences as a member of the royal family, notably in his memoir, his relationship with William and their father, King Charles III, grew increasingly strained.

The Duke of Sussex confessed in his book that he felt like he was "the shadow, the support, the Plan B" to William who is the heir to the throne.

"I was summoned to provide backup, distraction, diversion and, if necessary, a spare part," Harry wrote of his role in the family.

"Kidney, perhaps. Blood transfusion. Speck of bone marrow. This was all made explicitly clear to me from the start of life’s journey and regularly reinforced after."

Scobie, who has been covering the royal family for years, revealed in his book that he witnessed the brothers' conflict firsthand in 2019.

The author explained that he felt "growing strains" on his "working relationship with Kensington Palace" as 2020 approached. After covering Prince Harry and Meghan's October 2019 southern Africa trip, Scobie alleged that one of William's aides told him that he "felt ‘uncomfortable’" with his "relationship with the Sussex team."

Scobie claimed in Endgame that a Kensington Palace aide "privately" informed him that while he didn't "need to pick a side" he should "accept that there are sides in this."

While Prince William and Prince Harry remain estranged, William's relationship with his father, has seemed to improve amid the turmoil.