Why do Americans prefer Harry, Meghan, William, and Kate to King and Queen?

Americans have a royal fascination, and it's not just the tea and crumpets kind. According to royal author Clive Irving, the popularity of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William, and Kate Middleton in the U.S. can be attributed to their relatability and ability to "live in the current moment." From left, Meghan the Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate the Duchess of Cambridge watch a flypast of Royal Air Force aircraft pass over Buckingham Palace in London, (AP)

Irving notes that the American audience prefers the modernity embodied by Harry and Meghan, as well as William and Kate, over the prospect of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. "Americans would love to see the monarchy much more like Harry and Meghan than like King Charles and Queen Camilla," Irving remarked.

Since Harry and Meghan's relocation to California, the focus has shifted to William and Kate, who share a similar appeal. Both couples are perceived as living in the present moment, a stark contrast to other members of the royal family who, as Irving puts it, "seem to have lost the plot."

Irving emphasizes William's understanding of the American mood and reality, suggesting that he resonates more with the U.S. audience than his father, King Charles. This sentiment is reinforced by William's rumored plans for a modern coronation, skipping certain traditional elements that drew criticism during King Charles's ceremony.

The contrasting images of royal life presented by William and Kate, involving beer pong and a more relaxed public demeanor, and Harry and Meghan's California version, with stops for fast food and concerns about social media, resonate well with the American public.

The article also touches on recent events, including William and Kate's trip to Boston for the 2022 Earthshot Prize Awards and William's whirlwind visit to New York in September 2023. In contrast, King Charles and Queen Camilla faced criticism for their appearance in Kenya, with journalist Omid Scobie highlighting the negative optics of walking a red carpet at Nairobi National Park.

In the eyes of many Americans, the modernity and relatability of these royal couples continue to capture hearts, making them the preferred faces of the monarchy across the pond.