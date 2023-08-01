Meghan Markle labeled 'Predator' by Princess Diana's butler, Paul Burrell

Princess Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell, has leveled some strong accusations against Meghan Markle, claiming that the Duchess of Sussex befriends people only to discard them when they've served their purpose. Burrell, who worked for Princess Diana for a decade and later for the Queen, shared his views in an interview with GBNews' Dan Wootton, following reports of Meghan and Prince Harry's falling out with David and Victoria Beckham. FILE - Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, arrives at the Invictus Games venue in The Hague, Netherlands, Friday, April 15, 2022. (AP)

Burrell minced no words

Burrell minced no words, labeling Meghan as a "predator" who uses people and drops them when she's done with them. He remarked, "She sucks them dry, and then, they'll be gone." The accusations came in light of rumors that the Beckhams were accused of leaking stories about the Sussexes to the press, leading to a tense phone call between the two couples.

The fallout between the Sussexes and the Beckhams appears to have strained their once-strong friendship. The Beckhams, who were allegedly "absolutely bloody furious" about the accusations, chose not to invite Meghan and Harry to their son Brooklyn's wedding to Nicola Peltz in April 2022. According to insiders, any chance of reconciliation seems unlikely.

The former butler sympathized with the Beckhams, stating, "They don't need Harry and Meghan. They're A-list celebrities in their field." He also pointed out that other high-profile figures, like the Obamas and Clooneys, who attended Meghan and Harry's wedding, are now seemingly distant from the couple. Burrell believes this shows that people are starting to see the true nature of Meghan and Harry's relationship.

Prince Harry and David Beckham's friendship dates back to 2010 when they met at a FIFA reception. Over the years, they attended various events together, including Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding and the London Olympics in 2012. The Beckhams were also guests at Meghan and Harry's wedding in 2018, and David Beckham was asked to be an ambassador at the Invictus Games in 2018. However, recent events have cast a shadow over their once-close bond.

Neither the Beckhams nor the Sussexes have officially commented on the state of their friendship. As the drama unfolds, it remains uncertain if this is a temporary bump in the road or a permanent rift between the two couples.