Surprising? What will be Camilla's title when Prince William becomes King

Camilla Parker Bowles took on a new title after her husband King Charles ascended the throne. Following the coronation, Camilla is now formally recognized as Queen. But when King Charles’ reign comes to an end and Prince William ascends the throne, Camilla will acquire an additional title. Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave to the crowds from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.(AP)

The title will correspond to her status within the monarchy and might surprise many royal watchers. As King Charles' eldest son ascends to the throne, his stepmother Camilla will acquire a new role and title. She has held many titles through the years. It is expected that Prince William’s wife, Kate Middleton, will assume the title of Queen when William becomes king.

Consequently, the royal family has held internal conversations about Camilla’s title when William becomes the monarch, reports claimed. Although there has been some uncertainty about her role once William assumes the crown, her title has been decided, they added.

The royals reportedly want Camilla to take on the title of Queen Dowager when William is crowned. If this happens, she will not be the first royal to outlive their partner. Queen Adelaide was the first to use the Queen Dowager title back in 1830.

Camilla’s relationship with Charles began while he was still married to Princess Diana. Although Camilla technically became the Princess of Wales when she wed Charles in 2005 but the title remained closely connected to Princess Diana.

